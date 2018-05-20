IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma gets unwanted record to his name in dismal season

Rohit Sharma finished with 286 runs in IPL 2018. (AP Photo) Rohit Sharma finished with 286 runs in IPL 2018. (AP Photo)

IPL 2018 league stage is almost over. The tournament with 56 league games are all but done with Chennai Super Kings taking on Kings XI Punjab in Pune on Sunday. This is the final game and we still have IPL Playoff spot remaining. In the first match on Sunday, Delhi Daredevils beat Mumbai Indians to end the defending champions’ hope of making it to the playoffs.

Not only it was a bad season for MI team, it was worse for their captain Rohit Sharma. In the 11 seasons of IPL that Rohit has been part of, he has scored more than 300 runs in 10 of them. But this year, Rohit failed to cross the 300-run mark, making only 286 runs in this season.

Until Sunday, Rohit and Suresh Raina were the only two players to have scored 300 or more runs in each season of Indian Premier League. But with Rohit failing to cross that mark this year, Raina of Chennai Super Kings is the only player to have scored 300 or more runs in all 11 seasons of IPL.

Rohit’s team Mumbai crashed out of IPL 2018 after losing to Delhi and will not able to defend their title from last year. They are the most successful team in the IPL history with three titles.

