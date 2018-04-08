IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: Sunrises Hyderabad hope to spoil Rajasthan Royal’s return

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI/IPL) Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun in full swing and over the next one and a half months all the eight teams will battle it out amongst themselves for a spot in the knockout stage. In match four of the tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. Both the teams had to face a huge setback before the beginning of the campaign after their respective captains- Steve Smith and David Warner were banned from playing in this season of the IPL, due to the suspensions imposed by Cricket Australia. However, despite their absence, the balance of both the sides is still intact. Kane Williamson and Ajinkya Rahane will be leading SRH and RR respectively. Winners of IPL 9, SRH will hope to get off to a winning start while making a comeback into the tournament after a two-year suspension, the Royals will aim for a similar result.

What’s in the kitty

SRH managed to retain most of its core players in the auctions which occurred earlier in the year. Thus they have a formidable look to their side. Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan and Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar are all there on the teamsheet. Another valuable addition to the squad is that of IPL’s first centurion, Manish Pandey whom SRH bought for a sum of Rs 11 crores. Along with that the all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite and Mohammad Nabi, add more depth to the squad.

Like SRH, the Royals think-tank also tried to maintain a core group of players. Ajinkya Rahane, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi, all of whom represented RPS last season were bought by RR. The Royals also spent heavily on their foreign contingent buying players impact players like Ben Stokes, Joffra Archer. Behind the scenes will be the brains of Shane Warne who also returns to the Royals.

Weaknesses

For the home side, there aren’t too many weaknesses as it seems like a strong team on paper. The absence of David Warner will definitely hurt SRH but apart from that the only other area which seems vulnerable is the middle-order. After the destructive top order of Dhawan, Williamson and Pandey the middle-order seems susceptible to pressure.

Steve Smith’s untimely exit before the start of the tournament will be a huge void to fill for RR. Heinrich Klaasen has been roped in to replace him but whether he gets a game remains to be seen. The spin department also seems a bit weak with only Shreyas Gopal and Ankit Sharma having IPL experience. The lack of a proper bench strength too might be a cause for concern for Royals.

Players to watch out for

Both the teams have some of the most power-packed performers in the form of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey. Among the bowlers, young Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jaydev Unadkat must be kept an eye upon. Rashid Khan enjoyed a phenomenal IPL 2017 where he picked up 17 wickets at an economy rate just above four. Unadkat too was the second highest wicket-taker only behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

SQUADS:

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (C), Tanmay Agarwal, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Carlos Brathwaite, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami, Alex Hales, Mehdi Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, T Natarajan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Sachin Baby, Wriddhiman Saha (W), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Billy Stanlake.

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler (W), Dushmantha Chameera, Prashant Chopra, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Heinrich Klaasen, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Sudhesan Midhun, Sanju Samson, Jatin Saxena, D’Arcy Short, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jaydev Unadkat, Zahir Khan.

