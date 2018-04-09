Presents Latest News
IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: Twitterati hails Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘fearless’ knock

Sunrisers Hyderabad opened their IPL 2018 campaign with a comprehensive 9-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 9, 2018 11:36:27 pm
IPL 2018, Indian Premier League, SRH vs RR, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Shikhar Dhawan, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wicket. (Source: BCCI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad opened their IPL 2018 campaign with a comprehensive 9-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. Chasing a target of 126 runs, SRH went over the line with 25 balls to spare in the innings. Shikhar Dhawan chipped in with an unbeaten 77 while skipper Kane Williamson who replaced David Warner as the skipper remained not out on 36.

Earlier, in the day, Rajasthan Royals were asked to bat first by Williamson who won the toss. His decision to bat first came as a fruitful one as SRH bowlers pushed the RR batting line up on the backfoot and kept taking wickets at regular intervals to leave them struggling at 96/6. They were eventually restricted to 125/9 in 20 overs. In reply, SRH lost Wriddhiman Saha who made his debut for the franchise in this game early but Dhawan along with Dhawan dominated RR bowling unit completely. SRH bowlers applied them in a brilliant manner. Shakib Al Hasan and Siddarth Kaul scalped a couple of wickets apiece while Bhuvnewshar Kumar, Billy Stanlake and Rashid Khan picked each. Here’s what pundits have to say about SRH’s win over come back team Rajasthan Royals.

 

Kaif said, “Mazedaar shuruat at the toss. Kane not able to recollect and Rahane quietly reminding Kane Williamson that Sunrisers’ fourth overseas player is Shakib. #SRHvRR”

 

Aakash Chopra said, “Last season Tripathi did ever so well as an opener…it seems that this year he’ll be playing the finisher’s role for RR. #SRHvRR”

 

 

 

 

Harbhajan Singh said, “Well done @sidkaul22 top spell @SDhawan25 top batting my brothers🏏 @IPL @SunRisers vs @rajasthanroyals welcome back in IPL”

 

