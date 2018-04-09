IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: Twitterati hails Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘fearless’ knock

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wicket. (Source: BCCI) Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wicket. (Source: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad opened their IPL 2018 campaign with a comprehensive 9-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. Chasing a target of 126 runs, SRH went over the line with 25 balls to spare in the innings. Shikhar Dhawan chipped in with an unbeaten 77 while skipper Kane Williamson who replaced David Warner as the skipper remained not out on 36.

Earlier, in the day, Rajasthan Royals were asked to bat first by Williamson who won the toss. His decision to bat first came as a fruitful one as SRH bowlers pushed the RR batting line up on the backfoot and kept taking wickets at regular intervals to leave them struggling at 96/6. They were eventually restricted to 125/9 in 20 overs. In reply, SRH lost Wriddhiman Saha who made his debut for the franchise in this game early but Dhawan along with Dhawan dominated RR bowling unit completely. SRH bowlers applied them in a brilliant manner. Shakib Al Hasan and Siddarth Kaul scalped a couple of wickets apiece while Bhuvnewshar Kumar, Billy Stanlake and Rashid Khan picked each. Here’s what pundits have to say about SRH’s win over come back team Rajasthan Royals.

New season , new goals, new love, new light and a new beginning . Really happy with the strength that we have in the squad and hope we play to our potential and give our best. Wishing the #OrangeArmy a great start #SRHvRR — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 9 April 2018

Kaif said, “Mazedaar shuruat at the toss. Kane not able to recollect and Rahane quietly reminding Kane Williamson that Sunrisers’ fourth overseas player is Shakib. #SRHvRR”

Aakash Chopra said, “Last season Tripathi did ever so well as an opener…it seems that this year he’ll be playing the finisher’s role for RR. #SRHvRR”

Desperately one-sided I’m afraid! Who would have imagined it would be so #SRHvRR — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 9 April 2018

As good as the bowlers were for Hyderabad ( all 5 bowled brilliantly), Shikhar Dhawan being in that kind of form will be very heartening for them in Warner’s absence. RR need to forget this soon and move on #SRHvRR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 9 April 2018

Could not have asked for a better start to our IPL campaign. All the bowlers bowled brilliantly, maintaining the pressure throughout. It was a delight to watch @SDhawan25 go about the chase fearlessly with the calm & cool head of Kane. Hope to continue with the momentum #SRHvRR — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 9 April 2018

Harbhajan Singh said, “Well done @sidkaul22 top spell @SDhawan25 top batting my brothers🏏 @IPL @SunRisers vs @rajasthanroyals welcome back in IPL”

