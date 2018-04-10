IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: Hyderabad give Rajasthan a Royal hammering to record first win

Shikhar Dhawan led from the front, scoring a measured 77 in a 121-run partnership with captain Kane Williamson as they were made to chase 126 by a rather lacklustre Rajasthan Royals side. (Source: PTI) Shikhar Dhawan led from the front, scoring a measured 77 in a 121-run partnership with captain Kane Williamson as they were made to chase 126 by a rather lacklustre Rajasthan Royals side. (Source: PTI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad opened their IPL 2018 season with an emphatic nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Monday. Shikhar Dhawan led from the front, scoring a measured 77 in a 121-run partnership with captain Kane Williamson as they were made to chase 126 by a rather lacklustre Rajasthan Royals side. Williamson scored 36 in what was his first match as captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.Rajasthan Royals never got going with the bat after SRH won the toss and elected to field first D’Arcy Short was dismissed off the last ball of the very first over with a run out that came out of a brilliant direct hit from Kane Williamson. Captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson then cautiously built a 46-run partnership.

All along SRH ensured that Rajasthan don’t get free runs by keeping things tight on the field. The two pushed Rajasthan past the 50-run mark before Rahane was dismissed. Rajasthan were 52/2 at that point. They lost their next seven wickets for 71 runs. Samson was the highest scorer, having got 49 runs before falling to Shakib Al Hasan.

Shikhar Dhawan and Wriddhiman Saha opened the innings for SRH. Saha did not last long, getting dismissed on 5 off the second over of the match by Jaydev Unadkat. Dhawan also would have been dismissed in the first over when he nicked it straight Ajinkya Rahane at slips. But, despite the ball coming straight at him, Rahane dropped the catch. It turned out to be a costly error. Unadkat turned out to be the only man to have got a wicket for Rajasthan as Shikhar Dhawan took them for a ride. Kane Williamson chipped in with his own contributions and it turned out to be a walk in the park for the hosts.

