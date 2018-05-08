Follow Us:
Monday, May 07, 2018
  • IPL 2018, SRH vs RCB: Twitterati hails Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ‘excellent bowling’ against Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2018, SRH vs RCB: Twitterati hails Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ‘excellent bowling’ against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers once again successfully defended a total to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 runs at home on Monday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 8, 2018 12:09:10 am
IPL 2018, Indian premier League, SRH vs RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad, sports news, IPL news, cricket, Indian Express SRH beat RCB. (Source: BCCI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers once again successfully defended a total to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 runs at home on Monday. Chasing a stiff target of 147, RCB were restricted to 141/6 in 20 overs. The visitors needed 12 off the last over and Bhuvneshwar Kumar executed the plan well to keep the batsmen silent. Earlier, riding on an emphatic performance from skipper Kane Williamson, SRH notched up 146/10 in 20 overs. For RCB, it was Tim Southee and Mohammed Siraj scalped 3 wickets apiece. Later, RCB lost Parthiv Patel but Virat Kohli took the onus on himself and hammered SRH bowlers before getting dismissed for 39. No other batsman looked comfortable and RCB eventually lost the match. “We deserve to lose this game. We weren’t good enough on the day. Don’t think we showed enough application,” Kohli said after the match. Here’s a look at who said what about SRH’s win.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

