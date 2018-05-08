IPL 2018, SRH vs RCB: Twitterati hails Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ‘excellent bowling’ against Royal Challengers Bangalore

SRH beat RCB. (Source: BCCI) SRH beat RCB. (Source: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers once again successfully defended a total to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 runs at home on Monday. Chasing a stiff target of 147, RCB were restricted to 141/6 in 20 overs. The visitors needed 12 off the last over and Bhuvneshwar Kumar executed the plan well to keep the batsmen silent. Earlier, riding on an emphatic performance from skipper Kane Williamson, SRH notched up 146/10 in 20 overs. For RCB, it was Tim Southee and Mohammed Siraj scalped 3 wickets apiece. Later, RCB lost Parthiv Patel but Virat Kohli took the onus on himself and hammered SRH bowlers before getting dismissed for 39. No other batsman looked comfortable and RCB eventually lost the match. “We deserve to lose this game. We weren’t good enough on the day. Don’t think we showed enough application,” Kohli said after the match. Here’s a look at who said what about SRH’s win.

#SRH can defend the indefensible 🙏🙌 take a bow 🙇‍♂️ and how smart is Kane’s captaincy!!! #SRHvRCB #IPL #ApnaTukkaBhiLaga 🤗 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 7 May 2018

Showcase death bowling by #SRH, Yorker execution at its best by Bhuvi #SRHvRCB #IPL2018 #BadriBytes — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 7 May 2018

Sid Kaul bowled the tougher overs tonight….17-19th overs are tougher while defending. Super execution of quality skills under pressure. #SRHvRCB #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 7 May 2018

A huge shout out to the think tank that sat down and hand picked this champion bowling line up @VVSLaxman281 @TomMoodyCricket and Murali. They are reaping the benefits as a result of that now. 5 wins in a row for the @SunRisers #SRHvRCB — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) 7 May 2018

Let’s not forget that the death overs were set up by the effective middle overs…Rashid and Shakib dismissed AB and Kohli. And THAT allowed Bhuvi-Sid to finish things off. #SRHvRCB #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 7 May 2018

That was a sensational display of bowling from @BhuviOfficial ! @SunRisers have pulled off another game with the help of some brilliant bowling display. Well done👏🏻#SRHvRC — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 7 May 2018

हैदराबाद ने मिथ तोड़ दिया है कि टी 20 बल्लेबाजों का क्रिकेट है ! ये साबित किया है कि ये गेंदबाज़ों का भी उतना ही है !

एक लाइन में कहें तो ये क्रिकेट का इंसाफ है . बराबरी लायी है हैदराबाद टी20 में #SRHvRCB — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 7 May 2018

That was a master class in death bowling by Bhuvi 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Chris Morris (@Tipo_Morris) 7 May 2018

Fabulous, fabulous last over from Bhuvi. Top class. Shows why he is special — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 7 May 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd