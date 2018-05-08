IPL 2018, SRH vs RCB: Outstanding bowling attack made the difference in close contest, says Kane Williamson

SRH skipper Kane Williamson praised the bowling efforts after winning against RCB. (Source: IPl) SRH skipper Kane Williamson praised the bowling efforts after winning against RCB. (Source: IPl)

After a thrilling win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson, who was awarded the man-of-the-match award for scoring 56 runs in 39 balls, praised the efforts put in by the bowling and the fielding department. Speaking to reporters at the press conference, the New Zealand international said that the “outstanding” bowling department took them over the line in a close contest. “Our bowling attack has been outstanding and so has been the fielding unit. We might not be our best today, but we still saw some signs of brilliance in both aspects, which made the difference and hence we managed to just sneak in across the line today,” the 27-year-old said.

Williamson further added that he would like his team to pick up more wickets in the powerplay overs. “If we could take wickets early, it would be great. But it’s really hard on the surfaces we are playing unless the batsman comes extremely hard because the wickets are on the slower side. There has not been too much swing on offer as well,” he said.

After being asked to bat first, Sunrisers were bundled out for 146, but once again managed to defend a low total to pull off the victory. On being questioned about the low totals in the tournament so far, Williamson insisted that they were close to the target they had set for themselves after seeing the wicket.

“I think it was a varied surface. We were targetting 150 at the start. At times we struggled a little bit but there were moments we thought perhaps we will reach 155-160, but we got around 140. We still felt we are in the game with the total,” the SRH captain said.

He further added that the low totals has not been due to lack of effort from the batsmen. “The batsmen need to go and play with more freedom. We have been on surfaces that has been very difficult to bat, especially to come in towards the end. It is really important to play smart cricket, but at the same time, we want to get as many runs on the board as we can. But it’s not due to lack of effort,” he said.

Sunrisers saw a couple of big dropped catches in the match, one from the skipper himself, who dropped Virat Kohli. Speaking about the efforts in the field, Williamson said that they will look to improve before the next game against Delhi Daredevils. “We did feel we were not at our usual standards in the field, we could have operated a little bit better. But it’s something that we can build on going into the next game. But in the end, it was really nice to fight hard in the field again, and come away with the win. We are off to Delhi now, it will be a different surface, it is important we adapt and prepare for whatever comes our way,” he said.

