IPL 2018: Deepak Hooda-winks Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers squeeze through

It eventually came down to Billy Stanlake and a muffled whack over mid-wicket off the last ball of the match. Standing at 6’8”, Australia’s tallest fast bowler of all time, is unlikely to have expected to even put his pads on, forget walk out to the middle. For, despite Mayank Markande producing yet another spell of titillating leg-spin that got him 4 scalps, Sunrisers Hyderabad seemed to have more or less gotten out of jail. With Yusuf Pathan and a well-set Deepak Hooda at the crease, the hosts needed 21 from 22 balls for victory.

In the space of 8 balls though — six of the best which came from Mustafizur Rahman — Sunrisers lost 4 wickets for a single run, and the 2-meter tall Australian was awkwardly ambling out of the dug-out. Before long, he was hitting the winning shot.

Sunrisers’ implosion was not all self-created. Young Markande had a lot to do with it. After snaring 3 wickets on debut last Saturday, he continued to bamboozle with his googly on Thursday and showed a lot more tricks along the way. Wriddhiman Saha and Shakib Al Hasan seemed as flummoxed by Markande’s googly as MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu last week. He then showed off his other wares, getting Manish Pandey with a top-spinner.

Squeeze with the ball

The Sunrisers bowlers delivered an incredible 62 dot deliveries in all at Uppal. The pitch, as Kane Williamson would later reveal, might have played a role but it was just another exhibition of just why they are among the most potent and settled bowling attacks in the tournament — despite Bhuvaneshwar Kumar having sat out on Thursday.

Not surprisingly, the best of the lot was Rashid Khan once more, as he equaled the highest number of dot-balls for a spinner in IPL history with 18 in four overs. His over to Kieron Pollard where he played trick or treat with the big Trinidadian was an example of just why the Afghani is the best in the business presently.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 151/9 (Dhawan 44, Hooda 32*, Markande 4-23) beat Mumbai Indians 147/8 (Lewis 29, Pollard 28, Sandeep 2-25, Kaul 2-29) by one wicket.

