IPL 2018, SRH vs MI: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch thrilling one-wicket win as bowlers reign supreme

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) continued their victory march in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after beating Mumbai Indians (MI) by one wicket in a last over thriller on Thursday. With two wins on the trot, SRH are now sitting on top of the IPL table. However, the triumph did not come easy as MI made their opponents work hard and took the match went down to the wire. Chasing a relatively small target of 148, SRH were at 62/0 after 6 overs but collapsed to 107/5. Young Mayank Markande showed a lot of character to pick four wickets and bring his team back into the match. Despite needing to chase a run a ball, SRH almost managed to make a mess of the match as batsmen kept going for big hits. But a matured knock by Deepak Hooda and the last ball single by Billy Stanlake saw SRH cross the finishing line. For MI it was yet another instance so close yet so far. MI, who were dealt a blow after Hardik Pandya was ruled out due to injury, also did not help themselves by being guilty of sloppy fielding. For his exceptional performance with the ball, Rashid Khan was awarded as the player of the match.

Maintaining the this year’s trend in the IPL, Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first. Even without the presence of Kumar, Hyderabad looked firmly in control of proceedings from the start as Siddarth Kaul stepped up to deliver with three wickets in the power-play overs. Complementing him was leg-spinner Rashid Khan who was miserly in his spell, giving away just 13 runs in four overs and going to become the bowler to bowl the most number of dot balls in an IPL match. Together they scalped three wickets amongst themselves and conceded just 42 runs in 8 overs. Sandeep Sharma also chipped in with two wickets as MI were restricted to 147/8 in 20 overs.

Mumbai, on the other hand, were guilty of trying to over attacking from the start. Despite getting 54 runs in the powerplay they could not make most of the advantage as Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis departed quickly. Loss of wickets at regular intervals dented their chances of putting up a big score. None of the batsmen could cross the 30-run mark as MI ended up with 147 on the board.

Chasing low totals can be tricky on occasion. Despite getting off to a good start, courtesy of a 62-run opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Wriddhiman Saha, SRH’s middle order put up an abysmal approach. They were tested by the guile of young Mayank Markande as he picked four wickets to bring MI back into the match. Later, Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in two deliveries to inflict more damage. However, Deepak Hooda and Billy Stanlake held their nerves to guide their side to a win in the last over of the match.

