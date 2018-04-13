IPL 2018, SRH vs MI: Rashid Khan a great asset with the ball, says Kane Williamson

Rashid Khan was man of the match for his performance with the ball. (Source: IPL) Rashid Khan was man of the match for his performance with the ball. (Source: IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson hailed Rashid Khan and Deepak Hooda for their performances ball and bat in the IPL 2018 match against Mumbai Indians. What should have been a straightforward win for Sunrisers Hyderabad when Wriddhiman Saha and Shikhar Dhawan were batting was turned into a nail-biter when the batsmen who came after them were dismissed quickly due to reckless batting.

“One of the games that comes down to the wire,” said Williamson in the post-match press conference. “The surface was different and maybe we were not quick to adapt. The bowlers were outstanding and we scrapped with the bat. Hooda was outstanding and Rashid is a great asset with the ball. We have a number of very talented local bowlers. Sandeep bowled nicely and to be honest at the halfway stage I thought it would be scrappy effort to get across the line,” he said.

Deepak Hooda was the man who saw them through to the final over of the match, carefully putting together 32 runs off 25 balls and taking his side to the last ball of the match. Billy Stanlake then managed to take a single and win the match for SRH. But Rashid Khan was adjuged man of the match for his figures of four overs for 13 runs and one wicket. For Mumbai, Mayank mark and starred once again with the ball, taking four wickets and earning the purple cap. “Still early days but a great game of cricket. Being on the receiving end at the second time is tough to digest. The total wasn’t good enough. We should have batted with more responsibility. Yeah excited with the talent. We have a long, long way to go,” said Rohit Sharma.

