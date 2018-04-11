IPL 2018, SRH vs MI Preview: Away from home, Mumbai Indians face stern test against Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH will face MI on Thursday at Hyderabad. (Source: IPL) SRH will face MI on Thursday at Hyderabad. (Source: IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun in full swing and all the teams have played at least one game each. While four teams recorded wins in their opening fixtures, the other four failed to open their account. In match six of the tournament, it will be the Mumbai Indians (MI) who will square-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Both the teams have had different results in their opening fixtures. While SRH dominated Rajasthan Royals, MI had to face a bitter defeat against CSK. Perennially Mumbai has been slow starters in the IPL and hence away from they face a stern test against SRH who are currently second on the table.

One noticeable aspect in SRH’s opening fixture was the variety in their bowling line-up. Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the seam attack while Rashid Khan will continue to put pressure on the opposition with his crafty bowling. Added to that is the mix of Billy Stanlake and Siddharth Kaul. The batting already looks strong n paper with opener Shikhar Dhawan in good form. Dhawan also has a liking towards MI and this can be concluded by the fact that he has scored 386 runs against Rohit Sharma’s squad which is the most by any batsman in SRH vs MI matches.

For MI, the biggest plus point was the emergence of youngster Mayank Markande. Markande is second on the list of most wickets in IPL after bagging three wickets in the opening fixture. Impactful players include the likes of Evin Lewis, Mustafizur Rahman and Jasprit Bumrah. However, the bowlers were taken apart by Dwayne Bravo on Saturday after they consistently missed their lengths.

Mayank Markande will be the one to watch out for. (Source: IPL)

So far both the teams have gone head to head 10 times and are equal with 5 wins each. But in Hyderabad, the home team has a better win percentage. However, some of the key battles in this encounter will be between Indian teammates – Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan. How the experienced SRH middle-order tackles Mayank Markande will also be worth the watch. MI batsmen also need to chalk out a plan to stop Rashid Khan from causing much damage. With so many big contests on the cards, this game promises to be an exciting contest between bat and ball.

On a slowish pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, whichever team wins the toss will look to bowl first and make maximum utilization of the wicket before dew sets in.

