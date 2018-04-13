IPL 2018, SRH vs MI: Mayank Markande, thrilling finish the buzz among Twitterati

Deepak Hooda saw the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the finishing mark and Billy Stanlake took the final run. (Source: AP) Deepak Hooda saw the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the finishing mark and Billy Stanlake took the final run. (Source: AP)

Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off an incredible one-wicket win with no balls remaining over the Mumbai Indians. The bowlers reigned supreme in the match with 17 wickets falling between the two sides. The Mumbai Indians had set up a total of 148 for SRH after a brilliant performance from Rashid Khan, Siddhart Kaul and Sandeep Sharma. It looked like the hosts will be able pull off another easy chase when Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan were in the middle. But Mayank Markande clamped down on the Sunrisers and took four wickets to leave them rattled. But Deepak Hooda then saw the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the finishing mark and Billy Stanlake took the final run.

Here are some of the reactions that came:

What. A. Match. Who says that T20 games don’t ebb and flow. #SRHvMI #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 12 April 2018

Gotta feel for the @mipaltan bowlers so close to becoming the heroes of the day, #Markhande providing the breaks early, but #Bumrah and #Mustafizur bowled some gems in the death overs #SRHvMI #IPL — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 12 April 2018

Mayank Markande is a fantastic find for the @mipaltan …. 2 games … 7 wkts … 20 yrs old … #selectdugout #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 12 April 2018

Got too close to comfort in the end but that was T20 Cricket at its best. The bowlers did an excellent job in restricting MI to 147 & in the end Hooda held his nerve under pressure.Special mention to young Markande,looks a promising prospect. #OrangeArmy is a happy army #SRHvMI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 12 April 2018

Dhawan should have been doing post-match conference with all 84 sponsors right now!#SRHvMI — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) 12 April 2018

What a game. Chennai twice chased what looked unchaseable and Mumbai today nearly defended the undefendable. Last 3 overs SRH needed 15 with 5 wickets in hand. Fizz, Markande, Bumrah made a match out of it. Hooda, in the end held his nerve #SRHvMI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 12 April 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad next play Kolkata Knight Riders in what will be their first away match of the season.

