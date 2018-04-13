Presents Latest News
IPL 2018, SRH vs MI: Mayank Markande, thrilling finish the buzz among Twitterati

The Mumbai Indians had set up a total of 148 for SRH after a brilliant performance from Rashid Khan, Siddhart Kaul and Sandeep Sharma.

Deepak Hooda saw the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the finishing mark and Billy Stanlake took the final run. (Source: AP)
Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off an incredible one-wicket win with no balls remaining over the Mumbai Indians. The bowlers reigned supreme in the match with 17 wickets falling between the two sides. The Mumbai Indians had set up a total of 148 for SRH after a brilliant performance from Rashid Khan, Siddhart Kaul and Sandeep Sharma. It looked like the hosts will be able pull off another easy chase when Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan were in the middle. But Mayank Markande clamped down on the Sunrisers and took four wickets to leave them rattled. But Deepak Hooda then saw the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the finishing mark and Billy Stanlake took the final run.

Here are some of the reactions that came:

Sunrisers Hyderabad next play Kolkata Knight Riders in what will be their first away match of the season.

