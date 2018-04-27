IPL 2018, SRH vs KXIP: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s ‘Incredible bowling’ takes Twitter by storm

Sunrisers Hyderabad on by 13 runs. (Source: BCCI) Sunrisers Hyderabad on by 13 runs. (Source: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad grabbed another win while defending a low score of 132 as they bundled out Kings XI Punjab for 119 at home to win the match by 13 runs. Spinner Rashid Khan played an important role in SRH’s win. The Kane Williamson-led team is placed at number two in the points table. Earlier, Sunrisers were restricted to 132/6 in 20 overs. Ankit Rajpoot scalped a fifer and returned with figures of 5/14 in four overs. But his efforts went in vain as the SRH defended the total.

KXIP started off the chase well when Chris Gayle and KL Rahul notched up a partnership of 55 runs but they lost wickets in quick succession later in the game. SRH skipper Kane Williamson later revealed that it was a difficult wicket to bat on. “We haven’t really played on surfaces that are 180s and 190s. We wanted more from our batters, and today 150-160 would have been a competitive total. The Kings XI bowled really, really well, but the boys fought really hard. It’s nice to be able to defend these totals. We didn’t bowl well in the powerplay, but we did well to squeeze it towards the end. We want to be a little bit smarter with the bat. It’s about getting 145s and 155s on these kind of surfaces. Competitive totals on these kind of surfaces. The bowlers have been operating very well, they know their roles very well. We are fortunate with our bowling depth. Very lucky to have the local talent. Some good tough decisions to make going into the next few matches. You always want more, but the boys have been fantastic in the way they fought with the ball especially on this kind of a pitch. We want to maintain the same trend for the rest of the tournament. Yes! (it is a difficult surface to bat).”

Here’s a look at who said what about SRH’s brilliant performance with the ball against KXIP.

Self-belief is the word to best describe our bowlers. Two matches in a row, and successfully defending low scores just shows the enormous belief and skills of the bowlers. They have been outstanding and brilliantly led by Kane once again. #SRHvKXIP — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 26 April 2018

SRH bowlers spoiling their batsmen. #SRHvKXIP — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 26 April 2018

Not the result we would have liked, but happy with the first half of the tournament.5 out of 7 we will take it. Have a week’s break now. Congratulations @SunRisers on the victory & a great effort from young Ankit Rajpoot becoming the first Punjab bowler to take a 5-for #SRHvKXIP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 26 April 2018

I am starting to enjoy these low scoring games — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 26 April 2018

Incredible bowling effort by @SunRisers back to back to defend small total @sandeep25a @sidkaul22 @rashidkhan_19 @Sah75official #Thampi … @IPL at its best.. one day 200 is not enough other day 130 is enough.. CRICKET IS TH WINNER🙏✅ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 26 April 2018

No Bhuvi. No Stanlake. No problem. #SRH has enough bowling heroes. Auction strategy to build a strong bowling unit paying rich dividends. #SRHvKXIP #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 26 April 2018

The @SunRisers can defend the undefendable. Rashid Khan is brilliant but the way Sid Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Thampi exert and maintain pressure is fantastic. Great effort to defend this against Punjab #SRHvKXIP — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 26 April 2018

Wonderful! Simply wonderful from the bowling unit @SunRisers. Twice in three days winning a low scoring game @IPL #SRHvsKXIP. Let’s say, saving a low target set by their batters #SRH — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 26 April 2018

Incredible? How much is too few for the #Sunrisers‘ bowlers, I wonder…. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 26 April 2018

