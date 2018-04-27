IPL 2018, SRH vs KXIP: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s ‘Incredible bowling’ takes Twitter by storm

Follow Us:
Thursday, April 26, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
By: Sports Desk | Updated: April 27, 2018 12:51:41 am
IPL 2018, Indian Premier League, SRH vs KXIP, Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad, sports news, cricket, IPL news, Indian Express Sunrisers Hyderabad on by 13 runs. (Source: BCCI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad grabbed another win while defending a low score of 132 as they bundled out Kings XI Punjab for 119 at home to win the match by 13 runs. Spinner Rashid Khan played an important role in SRH’s win. The Kane Williamson-led team is placed at number two in the points table. Earlier, Sunrisers were restricted to 132/6 in 20 overs. Ankit Rajpoot scalped a fifer and returned with figures of 5/14 in four overs. But his efforts went in vain as the SRH defended the total.

KXIP started off the chase well when Chris Gayle and KL Rahul notched up a partnership of 55 runs but they lost wickets in quick succession later in the game. SRH skipper Kane Williamson later revealed that it was a difficult wicket to bat on. “We haven’t really played on surfaces that are 180s and 190s. We wanted more from our batters, and today 150-160 would have been a competitive total. The Kings XI bowled really, really well, but the boys fought really hard. It’s nice to be able to defend these totals. We didn’t bowl well in the powerplay, but we did well to squeeze it towards the end. We want to be a little bit smarter with the bat. It’s about getting 145s and 155s on these kind of surfaces. Competitive totals on these kind of surfaces. The bowlers have been operating very well, they know their roles very well. We are fortunate with our bowling depth. Very lucky to have the local talent. Some good tough decisions to make going into the next few matches. You always want more, but the boys have been fantastic in the way they fought with the ball especially on this kind of a pitch. We want to maintain the same trend for the rest of the tournament. Yes! (it is a difficult surface to bat).”

Here’s a look at who said what about SRH’s brilliant performance with the ball against KXIP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

