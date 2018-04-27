IPL 2018, SRH vs KXIP: Sunrisers over the moon

Kings XI Punjab’s Manoj Tiwary puzzled the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen with his unconventional sideways action. (Source: BCCI) Kings XI Punjab’s Manoj Tiwary puzzled the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen with his unconventional sideways action. (Source: BCCI)

Rajpoot’s take five

It could easily go down as the ball of the season. There was pace, disconcerting bounce and prodigious movement, enough to trouble the best in the business.

When uncapped fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot unleashed that superlative delivery to Shikhar Dhawan in the third over of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s innings, the experienced opener was all at sea. He ended up edging the ball to Karun Nair at first slip.

This was Rajpoot’s moment of reckoning. Despite toiling away for years on domestic circuit’s unresponsive tracks for Uttar Pradesh, he has remained largely anonymous. Even after getting selected by the Chennai Super Kings for two consecutive seasons did not guarantee him a spot in the playing XI. That did not dampen the Kanpur’s lad spirits. If anything, it pepped him up further to continue with his impressive and whole-hearted performances in first-class cricket.

On Thursday evening at Uppal, the stars aligned ever so perfectly for the fast bowler. For starters, he got a pitch that had pace, zip and enough bounce to keep him interested for his entire duration of four overs. Before he had orchestrated Dhawan’s dismissal, the fast bowler had prised out Kane Williamson, Sunrisers captain in his first over. He then followed it up with a beautiful slower delivery to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha.

The pacer had barely warmed up by then. He returned for his final spell to account for Manish Pandey and Mohammad Nabi to finish with figures of 4-0-14-5.

This was the best bowling analysis by a bowler in this edition of the IPL, and Rajpoot’s efforts eclipsed the tournament’s previous best figures of 4/23, achieved by Mumbai Indians’ leg-spinner Mayank Markande.

The standout aspect of Rajpoot’s spell was that he did not get carried away by the purchase he got from the Uppal track. Instead, he kept things simple and even brought about a slew of slower deliveries and back-of-the hand deceptions that tied Hyderabad’s batsmen in knots. Rajpoot’s rich haul was instrumental in Punjab restricting the Sunrisers to a middling score of 132/6.

This IPL is peppered with instances of lesser-known domestic pacers putting their hands up to be counted on the big stage. Apart from Rajpoot’s exploits tonight, Chennai’s Deepak Chahar and Hyderabad’s Siddharth Kaul are some of the other success stories so far.

Sunriser’s Perfect 10

Kings XI Punjab would have been a happy bunch at the half-way stage. Most would have expected them to wipe off 133 without much fuss. More so, because Chris Gayle, their talisman was back in the playing XI after sitting out of the last game against Delhi Daredevils. But Sunrisers have shown in the past that they are a pretty formidable — with their clinical bowling attack, buoyed by their effervescent fielding — when it comes to defending low targets.

Couple of nights ago, they knocked out Mumbai Indians for a paltry 87, after scoring just 118. However, seven overs into the chase, it looked like a fairly open-and-shut case. Punjab’s openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul had raced to 50 and were well on course to register what looked like a comfortable win. Inexplicably, they imploded.

Against the run of play, Rashid Khan, Kane Williamson’s bowling lynchpin, bowled the perfect googly to clean up Rahul. When Basil Thampi removed Chris Gayle in the following over, Punjab panicked.

Once again, Hyderabad’s bowlers were supported by their fielders. Some stunning catches were plucked on the boundary ropes and Punjab lost eight wickets for just 62 runs to hand Williamson’s men a thrilling 13-run win.

