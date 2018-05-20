IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad pay for over-dependence on Kane Williamson as KKR enter playoffs

KKR’s Chris Lynn scored 55 off 43. (Source: AP) KKR’s Chris Lynn scored 55 off 43. (Source: AP)

Kane… and the rest

Kane Williamson seems to be able to keep his head when everyone around him are losing theirs. But that also masks an over-dependence on the skipper that has hampered the Hyderabad franchise more than once this season. It was painfully obvious against KKR on Saturday when the league leaders imploded once their best player returned to the pavilion after an all-too-brief gem. Sunrisers were going at around 10 runs an over before the New Zealander holed out in the deep in the 13th over. It was the second wicket down for the team, and despite the well-set Shikhar Dhawan at the crease, they only managed another 45 runs for the loss of seven more wickets.

Shreevats Goswami had earlier provided the Sunrisers a start that would have matched any provided by the rested Alex Hales. When Williamson unfurled some masterstrokes of his own, a total of well over 200 looked on the cards.

The first ball that the SRH skipper faced after watching his openers add 79 runs in 8.4 overs was on a length on middle stump – a perfectly respectable offering from Kuldeep Yadav. But Williamson bent his knees to make it appear short of a length, pulling it along the ground to the square-leg boundary.

The chinaman bowler felt the sharp end of Williamson’s prowess once again when a flighted ball on middle-and-leg stump was carted over wide long-on, as elegantly as any slog-sweep can possibly appear to be.

Javon Scantlebury-Searles would have heard of Williamson, the technical perfectionist who swears by the coaching manual. He would have got the shock of his life when the Kiwi maestro walked across to the off-side before the ball was bowled and when the bowler aimed at the exposed stumps, he flicked the ball over fine-leg for a six. The ball, bowled from around the stumps, was in the same vicinity and the Williamson slog-swept it for another maximum.

At that moment, something special seemed on the cards, but those hopes were dashed next ball by a long hop. Bowled from over the wicket, it was short, wide and slow, but forced Williamson to stretch for it. Ironically, one would struggle to get much power behind such a shot, but if anything, the batsman timed it too well for his own good, finding the sweeper on the off-side. It was all downhill for the Sunrisers from there.

Prasidh becomes famous

M Prasidh Krishna has impressed in the IPL with his attitude despite getting hit on a few occasions. On Saturday, he turned the match when his team was looking down the barrel. Trusted to bowl at the death, he answered his captain’s call with vital wickets. SRH were 141/2 after 15 overs and with the well-set Dhawan at the crease, looked good for a big score. But the Karnataka speedster deceived the left-hander with a slower delivery, trapping him in front.

Krishna delivered the goods in the 20th over as well. A big over could have taken SRH to 185-190, but they lost four wickets as the bowler held his nerve with the batsmen going for the big hits. The end result was a target well within KKR’s reach.

Openers shut the case

Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn bat without any pretensions. They like to get their front foot out of the way and hit through the line. The Trinidadian struggles against pace and bounce, but not many teams have managed to neutralise the threat. His 29 off just 10 balls provided just the fillip for KKR in a must-win clash and the good work was carried forward by Lynn, who batted intelligently after the initial onslaught. For once, Rashid Khan was carted around and even though the Hyderabad bowlers made things interesting at one stage, the presence of the cool Dinesh Karthik saw them into the playoffs.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderbad 172/9 in 20 overs (Dhawan 50, Williamson 36, Goswami 35; Krishna 4/30) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders 173/5 in 19.4 overs (Lynn 55, Uthappa 45) by five wickets.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App