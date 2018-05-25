Follow Us:
Friday, May 25, 2018
IPL 2018: Rashid Khan’s spectacular all-round effort guides SRH into finals

Rashid Khan's stunning performance knocked KKR out of the Indian Premier League, 2018 as SRH progressed into the finals.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 26, 2018 12:11:31 am
Rashid Khan returned with match-winning figures of 3/19. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)
Rashid Khan’s spectacular all-around performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League, 2018 propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a stunning 13 run victory on Friday. While his 34-run blitz with the bat propelled Sunrisers to a competitive total of 174/7, Rashid later came back to bamboozle the opposition batsmen with his variations of leg-spinners and googlies to return with match-winning figures of 3/19. Rashid Khan is only the fourth player in the history of IPL to score more than 30 runs and pick 3 wickets in a match. Shane Watson (53 & 3/10) vs DD, Yusuf Pathan (56 & 3/22) vs CSK and Kieron Pollard (33 & 3/17) vs RCB are the other three featuring on this elusive list.

The impact of Rashid performance with the willow can be gauged from the scoreboard reading of the two sides in the similar situations of the match. Chasing 175, KKR was 145/6 in 18 ovs and at the same time, SRH (in their first innings) were 138/7. But his four sixes and two boundaries proved to be the game changer as SRH soared to 174 in a matter of 11 deliveries.

Batting second on a pitch which was helpful to the tweakers, KKR were sailing towards victory at 92/2. But once again it was the Afghan teenager who stemmed the flow of runs by bagging the important wickets of Robin Uthappa and a well set Chris Lynn. Rashid’s twin strikes reduced KKR to 108/5 as momentum swung towards SRH. Andre Russell’s wicket was his third scalp for the evening.

Rashid Khan rounded off a perfect evening with two important catches and a run-out as SRH won the match by 13 runs. His phenomenal display on the field earned the applause of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar. “Always felt @rashidkhan_19 was a good spinner but now I wouldn’t hesitate in saying he is the best spinner in the world in this format. Mind you, he’s got some batting skills as well. Great guy,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

