IPL 2018: Rashid Khan is the best spinner in T20 format, says Sachin Tendulkar

Rashid Khan returned with figures of 3/19 against KKR. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Rashid Khan returned with figures of 3/19 against KKR. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a berth in the final of IPL 2018 after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs in the second qualifier. They will now meet Chennai Super Kings on Sunday for the summit clash. SRH were put into bat first and didn’t really have a good outing untill Rashid Khan came out in the middle. The Afghan player struck a 10-ball 34 to take his side’s total to 174/7 in 20 overs. Later, KKR were cruising towards the total till the 10th over but the leggie once again played a crucial role in pulling back the things for SRH. The Hyderabad franchise eventually won the match in Kolkata.

Even the Matser Blaster hailed Rashid’s performance and made a post on his social media handle that said, “Always felt @rashidkhan_19 was a good spinner but now I wouldn’t hesitate in saying he is the best spinner in the world in this format. Mind you, he’s got some batting skills as well. Great guy..”

Always felt @rashidkhan_19 was a good spinner but now I wouldn’t hesitate in saying he is the best spinner in the world in this format. Mind you, he’s got some batting skills as well. Great guy. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 25 May 2018

I think Rashid Khan could discover a new planet in the solar system or a new element in the periodic table today — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 25 May 2018

Bat: 34* (10), with 4 sixes

Ball: 3/19 in 4 overs

Field: 2 catches, 1 run out He had the highest batting strike rate and also the best economy rate. What an all-round performance from Rashid Khan! #SRHvKKR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) 25 May 2018

I think, this year, Rashid Khan has joined Lasith Malinga and Sunil Narine in the pantheon of #IPL bowlers. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 25 May 2018

Rashid khan great bowling but at the same time Brilliant captainship by cane Williamson. The way he is seting the fielding to different bastmen according to their n bowlers strength. Who is winning it guys??? #SRHvsKKR — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 25 May 2018

Rashid Khan is turning out to be the Most Valuable Player in T20 format….across the world. Few will come close…. #IPL #KKRvSRH — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 25 May 2018

What a game changer Rashid Khan is. Wow wow wow!! BOwling, batting, fielding .. Cant wait to see him in whites against India ! #KKRvSRH — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) 25 May 2018

Rashid Khan you Champion!

What a match for him, both with the bat and ball👏👏👏

Can the @SunRisers feed off him and finish it? 🤞 — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) 25 May 2018

.@rashidkhan_19 you beauty! What a key role this man played today with the ball, the bat & on the field ! It’s gonna be Orange vs Yellow in the finale! @SunRisers #SRHvKKR #IPL2018 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 25 May 2018

