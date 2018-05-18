IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: When and where to watch SRH vs KKR IPL Match

IPL 2018 SRH vs KKR Live streaming: Dinesh Karthik and KKR need one victory to seal a playoff spot. (Source: IPLT20.com) IPL 2018 SRH vs KKR Live streaming: Dinesh Karthik and KKR need one victory to seal a playoff spot. (Source: IPLT20.com)

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Kolkata Knight Riders at Hyderabad on the latter of Saturday’s double-header. KKR are one of the safer teams in the playoff race and a win here would put them safely through to the playoffs, regardless of what happens in the other three remaining group stage matches. However, if they lose, their survival would be dependent on how Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals do in their games. But KKR have a good chance at sealing the playoff spot as SRH have slacked off a bit since their playoff spot was confirmed. They have lost their last two matches on the bounce and their famously potent bowling attack was smoked for 218 runs by Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous match.

When is IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on Saturday, May 19, 2018. This will be the 54th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders being played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time does IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

