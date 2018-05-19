Follow Us:
Saturday, May 19, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
  IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders are ready for must-win game, says Jacques Kallis

IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders are ready for must-win game, says Jacques Kallis

Kolkata Knight Riders need to win against Sunrisers Hyderabad to ensure a Playoff spot this season in IPL.

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published: May 19, 2018 12:09:49 pm
IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR Kolkata Knight Riders have won two consecutive matches. (Source: IPL)
Kolkata Knight Riders coach Jacques Kallis on Friday said his team would put its best foot forward to make it to the play-offs of the ongoing IPL when it takes on formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial match in Hyderabad on Saturday. “Yes, it’s a must-win game and the team needs to put up a competitive performance to make it to the playoffs,” Kallis said in the pre-match press conference here today.

Placed third on the points table with 14 points, KKR will have to beat SRH to confirm its spot in the play-offs. If it loses, it will have to hope for other results to go its way. “They (Sunrisers Hyderabad) have played some good cricket. They are obviously coming off a loss but they have already qualified. We will have to play some good cricket to beat them,” he said.

SRH has already qualified for the play-offs is at the top of the table with 18 points.

Match 54 : 19 May, 2018
Sunrisers Hyderabad
VS
Kolkata Knight Riders
