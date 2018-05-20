IPL 2018: I would like to think that we’re peaking at the right time, says Dinesh Karthik

KKR beat SRH by 5 wickets. (Source: BCCI) KKR beat SRH by 5 wickets. (Source: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders put up a commanding all-round performance to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday. The victory guarantees the Knight Riders a spot in the playoffs in season 11 of the IPL. KKR were clinical in their execution of plans as Prasidh Krishna shined with the ball after which the batsmen applied the finishing touches to guide their side to win. Chasing a target of 173, the Knight Riders chased down the total with a couple of balls to spare. But what was most important was that the way their top-order orchestrated the run-chase by never allowing the pressure to build. SRH’s famed bowling attack was equally ineffective on their home turf as Chris Lynn smashed a fine half-century. Reflecting on his team’s performance, skipper Dinesh Karthik expressed satisfaction and stated that it shows that his side is peaking at the right juncture.

“I think all eight teams strive for the play-off spots, so happy to reach there. Things are slowly settling down. Just the way we are playing shows good character. I’d like to think that we’re peaking at the right time,” Karthik said at the post-match press conference.

Chris Lynn, who was declared as the player of the match, was happy with his performance and said,”It’s a great feeling. We’re building momentum nicely, so let’s see what happens. The wickets in BBL are a bit quicker, so I have to adapt here. I am finding my touch. Sunil is blasting it at the other end, so we’ve two blokes doing that now. The main thing is to build partnerships. It’s good fun (when Sunil is batting). He can take the momentum away from the other team. He keeps it nice and simple, and that seems to be working for him. Couple of wins on the board, and we’re not going to change the way we play.”

