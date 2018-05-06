Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Twitterati reacts to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s ‘super chase’

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Daredevils by seven wickets to go top of the IPL 2018 table once again all but ending Delhi's chances of making it to the top four.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 6, 2018 1:48:56 am
Yusuf Pathan accelarated the innings in the end and SRH won the match with one ball to spare. (Source: AP)
Sunrisers Hyderabad reclaimed their place at the top of the table by beating Delhi Daredevils by seven wickets on Saturday. SRH came into the match second with Chennai Super Kings taking the top spot after their win over Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier in the day. Although they lost the struggling Glenn Maxwell early, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer helped them iron that glitch out and get them off to a good start. Shaw was dismissed for 65 and Iyer for 44 but Rashid Khan and Siddhart Kaul then pulled the breaks on the Delhi innings. Vijay Shankar smashed 17 runs off the final over to set up a target of 165 for SRH to chase.

Sunrisers structured their way to the total much better than Delhi did. Shikhar Dhawan and Alex Hales got them off to a solid start and even after they were dismissed, Kane Williamson anchored the rest of the innings and ensured that the runs kept flowing despite there being a six-over period when they could not get a boundary. Yusuf Pathan then accelarated the innings in the end and SRH won the match with one ball to spare.

Here are a few reactions to the match:

With this loss, it is all but impossible now for Delhi to finish the group stage in the top four.

