IPL 2018, SRH vs DD Preview: Delhi Daredevils face uphill task against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Daredevils are staring at an early exit from IPL this season. (Source: IPL) Delhi Daredevils are staring at an early exit from IPL this season. (Source: IPL)

It will be a difficult test for Delhi Daredevils, who face an uphill task, as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next Indian Premier League match on Saturday. It will not just be a challenge to improve their team standing but also a formidable bowling attack test as they stand on the verge of another early elimination.

Currently placed at the sixth position after winning only three of the nine games played in the 11th season so far, the Daredevils need to bring their best game forward on Saturday and will ride on the confidence after beating Rajasthan Royals in their last match.

Newly-assigned captain Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant will be leading the batting unit for the Daredevils while they will rely on Colin Munro and Glenn Maxwell for bowling.

Their opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad are sitting pretty at the top of the IPL 2018 points table after earning 12 points from eight matches. They overtook Chennai Super Kings at the top after defeating Kings XI Punjab by 13 runs. Arguably the best bowling attack in the ongoing IPL season, SRH has managed to defend even low scores. The franchise’s bowling attack is led by Siddharth Kaul, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi and also comprises all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammed Nabi and Yusuf Pathan.

SRH head coach Tom Moody believes that now is the time when they can play their best cricket. “Business end of the tournament is where we want to be playing our best cricket. We feel we can still improve in all three departments.”

Even though Kane Williamson stepped up after the team lost its regular captain David Warner, the New Zealand skipper has produced good performances to take his side to the top.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

