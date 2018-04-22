IPL 2018, SRH vs CSK: Imran Tahir ruled out due to illness

Imran Tahir missed CSK’s match against SRH. (Source: BCCI) Imran Tahir missed CSK’s match against SRH. (Source: BCCI)

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir missed Chennai Super Kings’ match against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to illness in Hyderabad on Sunday. Tahir who was one of the new recruits in the CSK camp made his debut for the side against Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener and was a regular name in the playing XI before this match. Having played four matches, Tahir has so far picked up four wickets for CSK.

The news about Tahir missing this match was confirmed by the CEO of the CSK franchise, Kasi Viswanathan on their official website. “Tahir felt uneasy when the team was on its way to Hyderabad and was taken to hospital for a checkup. He is headed to Chennai for tests and will miss today’s game,” Viswanathan said on their official website.

Chennai are presently sitting at number two in the points table after winning three out of the four matches so far in the tournament. CSK had faced some injury concerns after batsman Kedar Jadhav was ruled out of IPL 2018 due to a hamstring injury which he suffered in the season-opener against Mumbai Indians and was replaced by David Willey. Later, CSK mainstay Suresh Raina also missed two matches for CSK after he sustained a calf muscle injury against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk.

Sunrisers Hyderabad too faced a setback after losing in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan for this match. Dhawan was injured during the match between SRH and Kings XI Punjab.

Apart from these two franchise sides, Mumbai Indians lost Pat Cummins due to injury and was replaced by Adam Milne. Ish Sodhi replaced Zahir Khan in Rajasthan Royals while Delhi Daredevils roped in Liam Plunkett in place of Kagiso Rabada.

