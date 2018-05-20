Rashid Khan mourns bomb blast during match in Jalalabad

SRH spinner Rashid Khan has mourned the loss of lives in the blast in his hometown. (Source: AP) SRH spinner Rashid Khan has mourned the loss of lives in the blast in his hometown. (Source: AP)

Eight people were killed and 45 more were wounded in a series of explosions targeted at a cricket match in eastern Afghanistan city of Jalalabad. The attacks took place in the home city of the World’s no.1 ranked T20 bowler, Rashid Khan, who is representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Rashid has taken 16 wickets in the IPL this season from 14 matches.

The blast took place among the spectators crowded into the stadium at around 11pm on Friday evening as they watched the local Ramadan Cup, the provincial governor’s office said. Among the killed was Hedayatullah Zahir, who had organised the tournament in the Nangarhar province as a way to “demolish insurgency darkness with peace”. Rashid paid his respects and mourned the death of Zahir in a tweet.

In the tweet written in both English and local language, Rashid wrote, “You will be missed bro #RIP you did lots of hard work always tried to make Nengrahar shining City.”

You will be missed bro #RIP you did lots of hard work always tried to make Nengrahar shining City 😢😢 Allah De Tolo shahedano ta janatona naseeb kre Aw Zakhmyano ta de rogh sehat pe dua yma 😔😔😢😢🇦🇫 #nangrahar #Blast #RamadanCup pic.twitter.com/p00P0Elsmb — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 19, 2018

Afghanistan opening batsman Karim Sadiq was at the venue when the explosions rocked the city. He escaped unharmed and later reportedly helped carry injured people for treatment. An unclear photograph of him carrying a child on his back in the aftermath of the blast was widely spread on social media.

The #Afghan national cricket team player @karimkhansadiq rushing to take his wounded friends to hospital after last night #CricketStadiumAttack in #Jalalabad, he was there during the attack. @ACBofficials pic.twitter.com/hQYXLy6pBG — Bashir Gharwal غروال (@b_gharwal) May 19, 2018

Cricket has come together to condemn the heinous attacks during the peaceful month of Ramadan. Shafiq Stanikzai, the Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive, condemned the attacks on Twitter. “I strongly condemn the attacks last night during a local cricket tournament in Jalalabad, Nangarhar,” Stanikzai wrote. “Cricket has been a source of happiness and pride for all Afghans, it has played a key role in bringing peace and uniting people. These attacks are against peace, unity and humanity.”

Former Pakistan captain and World Cup winner Imran Khan too was left “sad” for the “Afghan cricketers being targeted”. “Condemn the terrorist attack in Jalalabad on a cricket ground while match was in progress last night. It is sad that the emerging Afghan cricketers, who have brought so much joy to their war-torn country, are being targeted,” he wrote in a tweet.

Condemn the terrorist attack in Jalalabad on a cricket ground while match was in progress last night. It is sad that the emerging Afghan cricketers, who have brought so much joy to their war-torn country, are being targeted. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 19, 2018

ICC chief executive David Richardson joined in the condemnation of the attack. “We are saddened to hear of the terrorist attack on a cricket match in Afghanistan and extend our thoughts and sympathy to the families of those killed and the wider cricket family there,” Richardson said.

Cricket has picked up in Afghanistan and garnered popularity since the end of the hardline Islamist Taliban regime which viewed sports as a distraction from religious duties. Since then, likes of Rashid and Mohammed Nabi have become popular names in world cricket. Afghanistan will play their first Test match, to become the 12th nation to play the longest format of the game, when they face India in Bangalore on June 14.

Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were detonated among the spectators. No millitant group has claimed responsibility for the attack but both Taliban insurgents and the Islamic State are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially in Nangarhar province, reports PTI. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has denied any involvement, reports IANS.

