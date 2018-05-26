IPL 2018: Sourav Ganguly thanks ground staff after Eden Gardens voted as best venue

Eden Gardens was voted as the best ground of IPL 2018 season. (File) Eden Gardens was voted as the best ground of IPL 2018 season. (File)

After the second qualifier between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Cricket Association of Bengal President and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly expressed happiness of Twitter with the stadium being voted as the best venue in IPL 2018. In a tweet, the former India captain thanked the ground staff for their contribution. “The CAB is happy to inform that Eden Gardens has once again been awarded the best venue and ground of IPL 2018,” Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

“The CAB takes this opportunity to thank all who have contributed to this success beginning with the ground staff,” the 45-year old further added.

Ganguly, who is regarded as one of the best batsmen of his era, and was the most successful India skipper overseas with 11 wins, took over the role as the President of CAB in 2012. In his career, he has played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs. He has scored 16 Test centuries and 22 tons in 50-over cricket. He also led KKR as captain in the first season of IPL.

KKR suffered a 13-run loss to SRH and were eliminated from the tournament on Friday. SRH will face Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

