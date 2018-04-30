IPL 2018: Slip catching is something that we have to really look into, says Amol Muzumdar

Amol Muzumdar expressed concerns over the quality of RR’s fielding quality. (Source: IPL) Amol Muzumdar expressed concerns over the quality of RR’s fielding quality. (Source: IPL)

Rajasthan Royals suffered to their fourth defeat of the Indian Premier League, 2018 at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The Royals paid a heavy price for their inexplicable lapses on the ground and Royals’ batting coach Amol Muzumdar expressed disappointment over his side’s fielding performance during the crucial encounter against Sunrisers.

Addressing the media in the post-match press conference, Muzumdar spoke about the issues concerning the slip cordon and said, “It needs to be addressed and something we have to really look into. We have always said we want to field aggressively. That’s an area we can really improve because this is the third catch that has been dropped in the slip cordon.”

“The game was within our reach all the time barring the last two, three overs. So we always felt that we’ll have that one big over. That didn’t come till the last over,” Hindustan Times quoted Muzumdar saying.

Stating that the team was making a steady improvement, Muzumdar said, “Things happen and we did give it our best, however things change very quickly in T20s. Our batting line-up is good and we have improved on our fielding as well.”

Meanwhile, SRH seamer Siddarth Kaul, who became the purple cap holder for the first time in IPL 2018, expressed happiness over his team’s performance and said, “We are clicking as a unit, that is what matters. Sometimes the batting does well, sometimes the bowling unit performs well. In the end, it is the team that wins or loses. As a bowling unit, we all know our roles and everyone has been given a job to do, so it is not just an individual effort,” Kaul said.

