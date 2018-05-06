IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan meets ‘biggest fan’, posts picture on social media

Shikhar Dhawan and wife pose for a click with Shankar and family. (Source: Twitter) Shikhar Dhawan and wife pose for a click with Shankar and family. (Source: Twitter)

Indian cricketers have a huge fan base all around the globe and they have encountered some passionate followers every now and then. One such instance came during the ongoing Indian Premier League when Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Shikhar Dhawan met one of his “biggest” fans Shankar and his family. Dhawan in reply thanked Shankar for coming to meet him and posted a message on social media, “It was wonderful meeting Shankar, “my biggest fan” and his family. They came all the way from Bangalore to meet me. I feel truly humbled when my fans go to such lengths. Thank you Shankar and all my fans for your love and support. Love you all ❤️ #myfans #mybiggestsupport.”

It was wonderful meeting Shankar, “my biggest fan” and his family. They came all the way from Bangalore to meet me. I feel truly humbled when my fans go to such lengths. Thank you Shankar and all my fans for your love and support. Love you all ❤️ #myfans #mybiggestsupport pic.twitter.com/4Wf2ItEYop — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 6 May 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad are presently sitting at the helm of the points table with 14 points from nine matches. They have etched victories in seven games while losing two. SRH lifted the IPL trophy in 2016 under the leadership of David Warner. Shikhar Dhawan was a part of that squad.

Dhawan has so far scored 185 runs in eight matches at an average of 30.83. SRH last faced Delhi Daredevils at home and won that match by 7 wickets after chasing down a target of 164 runs. Dhawan scored a 30-ball 33 in that match that included a maximum and a couple of boundaries. The Kane Williamson-led team will now meet Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday in Hyderabad. Skipper Williamson is the highest run-getter for Hyderabad so far in the competition. In 9 matches, the Kiwi cricketer has accumulated 354 runs, averaging 50.57.

