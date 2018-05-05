IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan posts the cutest video on daughter Aliyah’s birthday

Shikhar Dhawan with his family. (Source: Instagram) Shikhar Dhawan with his family. (Source: Instagram)

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Shikhar Dhawan would have his focus firmly on the cricket pitch when the table-toppers take on Delhi Daredevils at their home ground of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. But at the same time, the southpaw would be missing not being with his family – especially daughter Aliyah who celebrates her birthday on Saturday (May 5). Dhawan, however, made up – in the best way possible – by posting a wish on Twitter and an incredibly beautiful video of the pictures of Aliyah.

The tweet read, “Happy birthday my angel Aliyah. You are a great soul and we are always proud of you. Have a great day! Sad we are not able to celebrate it together. But our heart is alwys there with u. Love u lots.😍😍🎂🎂👏🏼👏🏼😘😘” and the one minute video that accompanies it has pictures of Aliyah with Dhawan’s wife Ayesha Mukherjee and kids Rhea, Zoravar.

Dhawan had started the IPL in superb fashion with scores of 78* and 45 before suffering a slump amid injury. Since then, he has compiled a score list of 7, 0*, 5, 11 and 6. Dhawan suffered an injury to his elbow when playing against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. “There’s a contusion because of the hit. There was some swelling but it has subsided,” said VVS Laxman in response to the injury at the time.

Dhawan gave an update on his injury the day after by tweeting, “Thanks to all my fans and well-wishers for the wonderful messages you have been sending and wishing for my recovery. I’m on my path to recovery and will be back in action soon. Till then enjoy the #IPLT20” alongside a video in which he said, “It was a big blow, but haven’t got a fracture. Hope to see you soon and looking forward to play some good cricket. Injuries are part and parcel of our life and as sportspersons, we take it positively, but I’m grateful that I will be back in action soon. Till then keep enjoying IPL.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad are top of the table before the start of play on May 5 which sees a double header involving Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Pune in the afternoon followed by SRH vs DD in the evening in Hyderabad.

