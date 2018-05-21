IPL 2018: Shane Watson reveals MS Dhoni is the reason for his IPL form

Shane Watson has scored 458 runs and picked up six wickets for CSK. (PTI Photo) Shane Watson has scored 458 runs and picked up six wickets for CSK. (PTI Photo)

MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to yet another IPL Playoff despite the team being banned from the tournament for two years. Most players have already praised Dhoni and his captaincy skills in the IPL and now, Shane Watson has said that it was because of the CSK captain that he has returned to form in IPL.

The Australia allrounder has contributed 438 runs and six wickets in IPL 2018 for CSK and would like to contribute more in the Playoffs. He has missed one game in the league stage. With CSK in the Playoffs, Watson has a chance to win his second IPL title, adding to the one he won in the first season of IPL with Rajasthan Royals.

“I’m very fortunate to have an opportunity at CSK like I have, to be able to open the batting throughout the tournament, to be able to bowl certain overs whenever MS (Dhoni) needs me,” Watson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “To be there for MS but also for my selfish point of view to be able to see how his mind works and how incredibly he reads the game, to be able to ask those questions has been great as well.”

CSK have a team with most of the players above 30 years in age but Watson feels that it was their experience that helped them in the tournament.

“There’s no doubt that experience in T20 tournaments and cricket in general can really come through especially in pressure situations,” Watson said.

Watson said that Dhoni’s feel of the game is great and he is right up there with some of the top players that Watson has played with. CSK face SRH in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

“Just his feel and intuition for the game, I’ve experienced that with a few incredible players I’ve played with, MS is certainly right up there,” he said.

“The feel that he has for the game, what a batsman is going to do, what a bowler should do, as you can see when he bats as well, nine times out of 10 he chases the runs down as well.”

