IPL 2018: Suresh Raina, Shane Watson express sorrow over shifting of IPL games from Chennai

Shane Watson in action for CSK against KKR in IPL. (Source: PTI) Shane Watson in action for CSK against KKR in IPL. (Source: PTI)

With Chennai Super Kings’ IPL matches being shifted from Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk to Pune following protests from Tamil outfits regarding the ongoing Cauvery water dispute, CSK players and coaching staff have come out to express their sorrow over the decision. Indian batsman Suresh Raina took to Twitter to express his disappointment on the decision and said that he will miss playing the IPL matches in the city.

“Will miss playing on our home ground and entertaining our #Chennai fans this season…You are always in our hearts. On to #Pune now!,” he said.

Former Australian allrounder Shane Watson also took to Twitter and said that he loved the atmosphere on offer in the first game of the IPL. He further thanked the fans for the support.

“Very sad for our team CSK and the fans here in Chennai that we won’t be playing anymore games here this season. The atmosphere last game was incredible,” he said. “Let’s hope this situation in Tamil Nadu is sorted out asap,” he added.

Will miss playing on our home ground and entertaining our #Chennai fans this season…You are always in our hearts.

On to #Pune now! #IPL2018 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 12, 2018

Very sad for our team @CskIPLTeam and the fans here in Chennai that we won’t be playing anymore games here this season. The atmosphere last game was incredible. Let’s hope this situation in Tamil Nadu is sorted out asap. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) April 12, 2018

Spin bowler Imran Tahir expressed similar emotions as Watson on Twitter. “Extremely sad to leave chennai.All I got here is warm welcome and unconditional love.Hopefully everything will be good when we come back here next year. Pls keep supporting us.yendrendrum anbudan ungal udanpirava sagotharan,” he said.

Extremely sad to leave chennai.All I got here is warm welcome and unconditional love.Hopefully everything will be good when we come back here next year.Pls keep supporting us.yendrendrum anbudan ungal udanpirava sagotharan ❤️ #vettaikku ready a ? — Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) April 12, 2018

Apart from players, CSK’s batting coach Michael Hussey also said that he feels for the fans and the players regarding the decision to shift the IPL matches from Chennai. “Very sad that we have to play our remaining home games away from Chennai. Feeling for the players and the fans but also hoping for a peaceful and swift resolution to the current problems. Thanks for the incredible support of all the Csk fans,” he said.

Very sad that we have to play our remaining home games away from Chennai. Feeling for the players and the fans but also hoping for a peaceful and swift resolution to the current problems. Thanks for the incredible support of all the Csk fans — Mike Hussey (@mhussey393) April 12, 2018

CSK’s head coach Stephen Fleming also took to Twitter to express his sorrow over the decision. “Sad to be leaving Chennai today. Great to be back and again experience the love and passion the Tamil Nadu fans have for cricket and CSK,” He further said that he is hopeful of a peaceful resolution on the ongoing conflict. “I trust a ‘peaceful’ resolution is found soon for the problems at hand. Thanks to everyone for making the team so welcome,” he said.

Sad to be leaving Chennai today. Great to be back and again experience the love and passion the Tamil Nadu fans have for cricket and CSK. I trust a ‘peaceful’ resolution is found soon for the problems at hand. Thanks to everyone for making the team so welcome. — Stephen Fleming (@SPFleming7) April 11, 2018

The decision to shift the CSK to Pune was taken by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council in consultation with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) followed by a meeting between Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan and CSK Chief Executive Officer Kasi Viswanathan.

Speaking to reporters, CSK CEO Viswanathan said: “Yes, I met the Chennai Police Commissioner. He briefed me about the situation and apprised (me) that in the current situation, it’s better to reschedule the matches in Chennai.” He said the team will miss the home fans. “But we can’t do anything,” he said.

CSK are currently on top of the IPL table after winning their first two IPL matches against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd