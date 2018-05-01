IPL 2018: Shane Watson decision had big impact on the game, says Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer said that the decision was one that had a big impact on the match. (Source: IPL) Shreyas Iyer said that the decision was one that had a big impact on the match. (Source: IPL)

Delhi Daredevils captain Shreyas Iyer said that the side were hard done by the lbw review that went against them in the first ball of their match against the Chennai Super Kings. While Shreyas did laugh while saying it, he made it clear in a post match interview that the “whole dressing room” thought that Shane Watson was out. “Too many runs on the board. I would like to complain about the first ball wicket. It did not go our way and that could have made a massive impact in the match,” he said.

Watson was trapped in front by a fiery Trent Boult inswinger off the very first ball of the match. The onfield umpire’s initial decision was not out and Delhi went for the review. The ball was pitching in line and on its way to hit the stumps but it was unclear from the replays as to whether the ball had hit the bat or pad first. The ruling was in the end given in the batsman’s favour and Watson went on to smash 78 off 40 balls and put up a 102-run opening partnership and set the foundation for CSK’s total 211/4 at the end of the 20 overs. “Not only me, the whole dressing room and obviously you also think the same – that ball hit the pad first and then the bat,” said Iyer, “The way Watson started it totally changed the game.”

Delhi went on to lose the match by 13 runs with Vijay Shankar taking the match into the last over with a rear guard action. But the loss means that they remain bottom of the table with eight games played. “We got really close and it is a positive going into the next match. We need to win 6 in the remaining 6 matches and that is the only motivation going forward. We need to point out the mistakes we have done and we will try to bounce back strong. We will be having a meeting with management regarding the team changes. If we try to keep the team stable, we will do well in the upcoming matches,” he said. Delhi’s next match is against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

