IPL 2018: Dinesh Karthik, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine enact Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogues; watch video

With Kolkata Knight Riders registering two consecutive victories and climbing at the third position in the table with 14 points in 13 games, the atmosphere in the team’s camp has lightened since the humiliating home defeat against Mumbai Indians by 102 runs over a week ago. With a few days still remaining for their final round robin game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the KKR stars indulged in a fun activity as they displayed their acting talents.

In a video shared on Twitter, KKR players enacted some of the popular dialogues of the team owner Shah Rukh Khan. In the video, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, skipper Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill tried their best in matching up to SRK’s levels in acting.

The most hillarious moment in the video was Chris Lynn, who is an Australian cricketer and does not speak hindi, enacted SRK’s dialogue from the movie Raees, and said, “Battery nahi bolne ka (Don’t call me battery)!”

SRK was quick to respond to the video in his usual funny manner and joked that the cricketers should leave the acting to him.

In a tweet, the Bollywood actor said, “As much as I love my team, here’s the deal. I leave the cricket to u & u leave the acting to me!! Ha ha.”

As much as I love my team, here’s the deal. I leave the cricket to u & u leave the acting to me!! Ha ha http://t.co/lJ15cgEYxZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 16 May 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders need to win their final encounter to confirm a spot in the Playoffs, with atleast four other teams still fighting for a spot.

