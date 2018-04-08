IPL 2018: Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana cheer for KKR at Eden Gardens; watch video

Shah Rukh Khan along with daughter Suhana cheered for KKR from the stands. (Source: Twitter) Shah Rukh Khan along with daughter Suhana cheered for KKR from the stands. (Source: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) received a huge boost to their morale as owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan cheered for his side from the stands in Eden Gardens on Sunday. Shah Rukh Khan, along with daughter Suhana, was present at the Club House in Edens ahead of KKR’s first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB). Over the years, King Khan has been a constant support for his side visiting stadiums across the country to cheer for his squad. However, this year it seems unlikely after reports in the media suggested that Shahrukh would only be attending KKR’s first match after which he will be busy with his upcoming film, Zero. KKR will be led by Dinesh Karthik for the first time when they face the Bangalore franchise.

This will be Karthik’s first stint as an IPL skipper. Welcoming the new captain Shah Rukh Khan had posted a heartful; message on Twitter when he said, “As we stand poised for a new season of KKR we welcome @DineshKarthik as our Captain. Like our Captains over the yrs we know u will also lead us by boosting the self esteem & dignity of all of us.”

Meanwhile, in KKR’s tournament opener Karthik won the toss and opted to bowl first. Banking on his spinners Karthik took the decision. However, at the opposite end will be one of best batsmen of spin- Virat Kohli. Incidentally, Kohli has been dismissed only 7 times in the last 5 years by a spinner in IPL.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd