IPL 2018: Sanju Samson is the future for India and we back him, says Ajinkya Rahane

Sanju Samson’s breathtaking knock of 92 from 45 balls lit up the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Coming in after the departure of his skipper, Samson showed his class as he went to slam 10 sixes and take his side past the 200-run mark. His unbeaten knock drew widespread applause from the cricketing fraternity while skipper Ajinkya Rahane bestowed him with compliments and identified him as the future of Indian cricket.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rahane said, “Sanju is a great talent, good to have him in our team. He’s the future for India and we back him.”

Expressing satisfaction after securing the victory, Samson said, “Feels good. We all know how dangerous RCB are. We were thinking of getting 160-170, the wicket was a bit slow. But the way Sanju batted was incredible. It was all about getting that one big partnership. Knee is better. Slight niggle but will be fine. Shreyas bowled really well. We know when you score 200-plus, opponents will come hard.”

Meanwhile, reflecting on his match-winning performance, a jubilant Samson said, “Feel very grateful to play this tournament for two months of the year. Playing an innings like this is a dream come true. I’m feeling good, hitting the ball well. Would like to keep up the form and win as many matches as I can. Whatever my team wants me to do, I’ll do it – whether it’s fielding or keeping.”

