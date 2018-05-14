IPL 2018: Sanju Samson is going to be next superstar of Indian cricket, says Shane Warne

Sanju Samson have scored 379 runs so far in the IPL 2018 so far. (PTI Photo) Sanju Samson have scored 379 runs so far in the IPL 2018 so far. (PTI Photo)

Shane Warne is the current mentor of Rajasthan Royals and he has praised Sanju Samson, saying that he will become the next superstar of Indian cricket. Saying that he has a very good game, Warne said Samson is good against both spin and pace and also can play in any condition. Samson has scored 379 runs in 12 matches this season at an average of 34.45 and a strike-rate of 140.

“He’s good against pace and spin in all conditions and I think he’s going to be the next superstar of Indian cricket,” Warne told the IPL’s website. “He’s the new rock star, Sanju Samson that’s for sure. He’s an outstanding player and he’s a quality international cricketer.”

Rajasthan Royals are currently fifth in the points table after winning three consecutive games in the IPL. They beat Mumbai Indians on Sunday and have a good chance of making it to the playoffs. Jos Buttler is mainly responsible for the late surge of RR.

Warne has been associated with Rajasthan Royals for long and he led the team to the IPL title win in first ever edition of the T20 league. He now says that Samson and Delhi Daredevils wicketkeeper-batsmen Rishabh Pant are the top players.

“India at the moment are blessed with some riches of talent, I think our man Sanju Samson is right up there with Pant,” he said. “I think those two guys are probably the two best young Indian batsmen I’ve seen in a long, long time.”

