IPL 2018: We were under pressure but bounced back in the second half, says Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson led SRH to their sixth win of the tournament. (Source: IPL) Kane Williamson led SRH to their sixth win of the tournament. (Source: IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their sixth victory of the Indian Premier League, 2018 after successfully defending a total of 151 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday. It was yet another instance where the bowlers rose to the occasion and did the job for skipper Kane Williamson after the batsmen put up a moderate total on the board. While it does seem like Sunrisers have made it a habit to win matches by depending on their terrific bowling unit, Williamson also heaped lavish praise on the efforts put in by Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, and Rashid Khan. Admitting that they were under pressure initially Williamson maintained that they bounced back in the second half of the match to go on top of the points table.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the 29-year-old said, “I think the contribution from the batting order on that surface to get 150, which was a par total, and then to squeeze well with out bowling like we have in the last couple of games was incredible. They did get off to a good start, put us under pressure but it was nice for us to bounce back in the second half. The surface was definitely on the slower side, with slow turn and not a lot of bounce. They used the hard length ball well with the big boundaries was something we wanted to incorporate as well in our innings. I thought in the first part we were very good and were able to restrict them to a decent total.”

.@SunRisers beat #RR by 11 runs and are now on top in the #VIVOIPL Points Table. pic.twitter.com/Q1W4m64mvd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 29 April 2018

Reflectin on the decision to hand Yusuf Pathan the new ball, the Kiwi captain said, “Yusuf’s wicket was fortunate, probably not his best delivery, but was nice to get that wicket at that stage because he (Stokes) is such a dangerous player. The way the guys went out today, we didn’t get that 10-15 more on another challenging surface but we did see an improvement, which we look to carry forward.”

“T20 is pretty fickle in nature and it is nice to get a few wins on the board; but each game is a tough game. We need to adapt to conditions, not get ahead of ourselves, which have varied a lot and that’s what we aim to build on and do going forward as well. Alex is world class in this format; it was nice for him to get us off to a good start and it was great for him to have that opportunity,” he concluded by saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd