IPL 2018: We need to be smarter with our team composition next season, says Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s run in season 11 of the Indian Premier League came to a grinding halt after they were beaten by Rajasthan Royals by 30 runs in Jaipur on Saturday. Chasing a target of 165 on a sluggish pitch was always going to be difficult but RCB gifted the game away after losing 5 wickets in 5 overs during the chase. From 75/1 they were floundering at 98/6. AB De Villiers was the lone warrior for RCB with yet another fine fifty. Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal was the pick of the bowlers for RR with figures of 16/4 in four overs. As RCB were eliminated from the playoffs skipper Virat Kohli expressed displeasure at the performance of his bowlers and stated that the middle order is one area which has let them down consistently and will be looked at next season.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said, “it was a strange one. We were in a great position. 75/1, and the way we were bundled out wasn’t ideal. Someone like AB who can hit fours and sixes was knocking it around so the others didn’t support him and apply themselves properly. We needed more smart decision-making there. These things should be repeated by 5-6 guys in a row. We wanted to strengthen the middle-order which hasn’t happened, it hasn’t been our strength and we need to do that going into the next few seasons. We need to be smarter with composing our team.”

“The responsibility cannot be taken up only by AB all the time. He certainly scored runs, but others need to contribute around him and didn’t show enough composure,” Kohli added.

Looking at some of the positives from the season Kohli said, “There were some new players who did well. Umesh bowled extremely well with the new ball, Chahal was great, Siraj and Moeen contributed too, so plenty of positives to take into the next season. However, after cruising at 75/1 it was disappointing that we couldn’t finish it off well. I would like to wish all the other teams the best of luck for the remainder of the competition.”

