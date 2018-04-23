IPL 2018: Krishnappa Gowtham’s knock was unbelievable, says Ajinkya Rahane

Krishnappa Gowtham late strikes guided Rajasthan Royals to victory. (Source: IPL) Krishnappa Gowtham late strikes guided Rajasthan Royals to victory. (Source: IPL)

Krishnappa Gowtham’s whirlwind 33 of just 11 deliveries stunned Mumbai Indians on Sunday as Rajasthan Royals notched up their second victory of the tournament. In what can be termed as a typical IPL thriller, the match went down to the wire as Royals needed 10 runs off the last over, chasing 168. However, it was Gowtham who shouldered the responsibility of taking his side over the finishing line with a six of Hardik Pandya. At one point it seemed that Royals were dead and buried as 38 were needed off 14 balls but it was Gowtam’s knock which turned the match on its head.

Complementing the Karnataka lad, skipper Ajikya Rahane said, “I still can’t believe what happened. I just want to give credit to my bowlers for the way they came back after 14 overs because it looked like they’d get to 180-190. But in the end, KG’s knock was unbelievable. In the time-out, the plan was to take it deep. We knew we had hitters like Jos, Ben, Klassen, and Jofra who could hit the ball a long way. We knew that we were always just two big shots away.”

“Rahul batted really well at the top of the order last year, and that is the combination we wanted to go in with. It looks like we’ll still continue with that. We are happy to see Jofra back, his spell and the way Jaydev and Dhawal bowled in the middle overs was the key. Jofra can bowl at 140+ and his pace and accuracy was amazing. He’s always thinking about wickets and when you do that your mindset is always positive which is the way to go about,” he added.

Expressing satisfaction over his knock Gowtham said, ” On top of the world. I had a decent first-class year. The captain asked me to believe and that’s what I did. It worked. You just need a good hit with 6 needed off 3 balls. That’s what I was thinking when I denied the single.”

