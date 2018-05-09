Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
IPL 2018, RR vs KXIP: KL Rahul’s ‘Lone Warrior’ act in a losing cause applauded by Twitterati

KL Rahul and Andrew Tye's extraordinary performances with the bat were not enough to get Kings XI Punjab a win against Rajasthan Royals.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 9, 2018 12:49:07 am
KL Rahul smashed his highest total in an IPL match. (Source: PTI)
KL Rahul’s extraordinary effort with the bat was coupled by some very ordinary performances by his team mates which led to Kings XI Punjab losing to Rajasthan Royals by 15 runs. Before the chase, Kings XI Punjab put in a good shift with the ball, with Andrew Tye taking four wickets. Three of those came in the last over of the Rajasthan innings and KXIP were left to chase 159.

But Punjab could never get a poartnership going. Adjacently, Rajasthan Royals were clinical on the field and with the ball and stifled Punjab for runs. Rahul remained strong and scored well over 50 percent of his team’s score. The only player apart from hi who managed to get to doible digits was Marcus Stoinis. Here are a few reactions to the match:

Tye and KL Rahul’s perforamances earned them the Purple and Orange Caps respectively.

