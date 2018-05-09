IPL 2018, RR vs KXIP: KL Rahul’s ‘Lone Warrior’ act in a losing cause applauded by Twitterati

KL Rahul smashed his highest total in an IPL match. (Source: PTI) KL Rahul smashed his highest total in an IPL match. (Source: PTI)

KL Rahul’s extraordinary effort with the bat was coupled by some very ordinary performances by his team mates which led to Kings XI Punjab losing to Rajasthan Royals by 15 runs. Before the chase, Kings XI Punjab put in a good shift with the ball, with Andrew Tye taking four wickets. Three of those came in the last over of the Rajasthan innings and KXIP were left to chase 159.

But Punjab could never get a poartnership going. Adjacently, Rajasthan Royals were clinical on the field and with the ball and stifled Punjab for runs. Rahul remained strong and scored well over 50 percent of his team’s score. The only player apart from hi who managed to get to doible digits was Marcus Stoinis. Here are a few reactions to the match:

Wonderful innings from KL Rahul in that surface, reduced the margin of defeat considerably. But Rajasthan Royals will be delighted with this win. They are still in it and if they play to potential they could still make it to the top 4 #RRvKXIP — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 8, 2018

Lone warrior @klrahul11 -well played! May the form continue! — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 8, 2018

How it took @rajasthanroyals so long to realise @josbuttler had to open I will never know …. #OnOn #IPL2018 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 8, 2018

Rajasthan Royals will be ruing they haven’t used Butler as opener from the start of the season. Inexplicable to be honest — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 8, 2018

Tye and KL Rahul’s perforamances earned them the Purple and Orange Caps respectively.

