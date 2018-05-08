IPL 2018, RR vs KXIP: Andrew Tye takes four wickets on day he lost his grandmother

Andrew Tye scalped four RR wickets. (Source: BCCI) Andrew Tye scalped four RR wickets. (Source: BCCI)

Kings XI Punjab bowler Andrew Tye showed brilliant character with the ball against Rajasthan Royals as he scalped four wickets in the innings in Jaipur on Tuesday. Three out of Tye’s four wickets came in the last over as he played a vital role in pulling things back for his side in death overs. Later, the right-arm fast bowler told that he lost his grandmother on Tuesday and would dedicate this performance to her.

“I try not to be too predictable. My Grandma passed away today, so I’d like to dedicate this performance to her and all my family. This has been an emotional match for me. It was a pretty tough day, I always love playing cricket. We are great bunch of guys here. Batsmen are allowed to play good shots, sometimes batsmen hit best balls for six but sometimes they play rash shots too. Pitch is bit slow and low, I think new ball will be crucial for us. I am backing my boys to get to this total. Tye told after Royals’ innings.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first but his decision didn’t really help his side as they were restricted to 158/8 in 20 overs eventually. Rahane failed to get a good start as he became Tye’s first victim while Krishnappa Gowtham was sent back early as well. RR kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Jos Buttler held his nerves and notched up a fighting 82 off 58.

In the last over, Tye first removed Ben Stokes on the very first delivery and then bagged the wickets of Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat. Rajasthan Royals are placed at the bottom of the points table while KXIP are at number three.

