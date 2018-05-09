Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
IPL 2018 RR vs KXIP: Ajinkya Rahane hails ‘fantastic’ bowling unit

Rajasthan Royals managed to restrict Kings XI Punjab to 143 with KL Rahul scoring an unbeaten 95.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 9, 2018 4:30:26 am
Ajinkya Rahane said that the powerplay was a crucial period in the match. (Source: PTI)
Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane hailed his bowling unit for their performance in their 15-run win over Kings XI Punjab. “Bowling unit was fantastic,” he said in the post match presentation ceremony. “Chasing 157, credit to our bowlers, especially in the powerplay. That stage was crucial, getting 2-3 initial wickets. And Ish Sodhi, fantastic. Our intention was to pick wickets, and keeping an attacking field will help us. Gowtham bowled really well, and then the Ashwin wicket as well. Overall, bowling unit was fantastic,” he said.

Rajasthan Royals made 158 for the loss of eight wickets in their innings on a wicket that was difficult to bat on. They managed to restrict a hapless Kings XI Punjab batting line up to 143 despite KL Rahul remaining unbeaten on 95. “Really happy, the way we played. I thought 160 was good, but wicket was difficult. Thanks to Jos that we got a good start. It was important that we enjoy this victory and move forward,” said Rahane.

Rahane also backed Jaydev Unadkat, who has struggled to live up to his billing as the most expensive Indian player so far in the tournament. “Unadkat is important, good to have a left-arm pacer. His cutters are useful in slower surfaces. Sometimes you may go four overs for 40, but good thing is he always thinks about wickets,” he said.

