IPL 2018, RR vs KKR: Twitterati hails Kolkata Knight Riders’ ‘comfortable win’ in Jaipur

Kolkata Knight Riders registered second consecutive win. (Source: BCCI) Kolkata Knight Riders registered second consecutive win. (Source: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders moved at the helm of the points table after they bagged the second win on the trot to take their count to three in the tournament. KKR comprehensively defeated Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur by 7 wickets. Chasing a target of 161 runs, KKR lost Chris Lynn early but Sunil Narine and Robin Uthappa held the innings together and stitched a stand of 69 runs before Narine was run out for 35 off 25 deliveries. Later, KKR lost Uthappa for 48, courtesy a brilliant catch from Ben Stokes at long on. But the fall of wickets didn’t really effect the scoring rate of the visitors as Nitish Rana and captain Dinesh karthik notched up a stand of 61 runs to take their team over the line. Karthik during the post-match presentation even hailed Rana’s knock. “Feels good to get two wins on the trot. Slowly things are going in a good direction. Just feel that the wrist-spinners are a little harder to pick. For the fast bowlers, it could come onto the bat. So it makes sense to go with spinners at the top. Spinners did a good job for us. The way Robin batted was fantastic. He set the tone for us. Nitish is getting used to that role where he’s coming not out which is good to see. Fielding could be better, death bowling could be better. If you want me to be harsh, even fast bowlers could be better. Consistency is something we’re looking at as a team. Rana is a good player. Last year he did well for MI. And now he’s come to KKR. He’s got a couple of rough ones, got a couple of good catches taken off him. His arm is slightly higher than Kedar Jadhav but he’s done a good job for us” he said. Here’s a look at what pundits and others have to say about this match.

Very comfortable win again for the @KKRiders . DK’s composure was vital in the end but what amazing consistency and responsibility young Nitish Rana has taken #RRvKKR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 18 April 2018

Nitish Rana has delivered another Man-Of-The-Match performance. Has been the top performer in all the games KKR has won thus far. Well done. #RRvKKR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 18 April 2018

Always rated Robin Uthappa highly in the shortest format…perhaps, should’ve played for India a little more in T20s. #RRvKKR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 18 April 2018

That Rahane run out/stumping tho ! 🏏👌🏾💯💥

superb work from @DineshKarthik to get an important dismissal ! #RRvKKR — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 18 April 2018

