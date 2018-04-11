IPL 2018 RR vs DD: Rajasthan Royals return home, face Delhi Daredevils test

IPL 2018: RR lock horns with DD in Jaipur. IPL 2018: RR lock horns with DD in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals made a comeback to Indian Premier League after a span of two years but were totally dominated by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match. SRH restricted the Royals at 125/9 in 20 overs and then chased the target with 25 balls to spare. Delhi Daredevils had a bit different script as they did put runs on the board but their bowlers were hammered all around the park by KL Rahul. Rahul notched up the fastest half-century in this match in the history of IPL.

Rajasthan Royals need to prove a point when they take the centre stage on Wednesday. Being one of the two teams who have made a comeback in this IPL edition (the other one being CSK), Rajasthan now needs to gain the momentum back especially when they playing in their own backyard.

Delhi Daredevils’story isn’t different either. Gambhir who is back in the Delhi dug out needs to get a positive result in this match. He has himself got among runs but now needs his side to respond well when they take on RR.

For Delhi Daredevils, captain Gambhir has shown his form while wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant also scored runs quickly in the previous encounter. DD have a good pace attack with the likes of Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami and Chris Morris in the line up. They did give away runs in the opening match against KXIP but the trio can be very dangrous on their day.

Rajasthan Royals on the other side have a bunch of players who have got the ability to take their team home single handidly. With the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jaydev Unadkat in the line up, RR can get through this tricky test against DD.

Both Rajasthan Royals and Dekhi Daredevils have failed to put a halt on the scoring rate of the opponents and this has caused trouble for them in the opening encounters respectively.

