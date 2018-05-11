IPL 2018, RR vs CSK: MS Dhoni awarded memento by Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje presented a memento to Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. (Source: PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje presented a memento to Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. (Source: PTI)

The Rajasthan Royals tweeted out a photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje presenting a memento to Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. The Rajasthan Royals are wearing a pink jersey in the their match against Chennai Super Kings so as to raise awareness about cancer screening. Ajinkya Rahane also reiterated their intention behind wearing the jersey during the toss at the beginning of the match.

This is not the first time that an IPL team has temporarily chose to wear a different colour so as to raise awareness about a social issue. Since 2011, Royal Challengers Bangalore have worn a green jersey at least once every year to promote their “Go Green” initiative. In international cricket, South Africa regularly hold Pink ODIs at the Wanderers in which they were an all-pink jersey instead of their regular colours. Australia have hosted pink Tests for raising funds for former player Glenn McGrath’s McGrath Foundation.

Rajasthan Royals said in a statement that the pink jersey is being worn “in an attempt to support the cause of early cancer screening being championed by Tata Trusts.” “In an attempt to further amplify the Cancer out campaign and connect with the city, Tata Trusts has taken the initiative to light up the city with pink lights across prime locations. The front side of Amber Fort and Hawa Mahal, Birla Mandir, Vidhan Sabha, Sawai Mansingh Stadium and many more prominent places of Jaipur city including the Taj Hotels will be Lit up in Pink from 7 pm to 1 am on 10th and 11th May 2018,” said the franchise in a

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd