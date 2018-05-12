IPL 2018, RR vs CSK: Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 95 helps Royals edge CSK in thriller

Jos Buttler scored 95 runs from 60 balls against Chennai Super Kings. (Source: PTI) Jos Buttler scored 95 runs from 60 balls against Chennai Super Kings. (Source: PTI)

A sensation 95-run knock from 60 balls proved vital in keeping Rajasthan Royals alive in the Indian Premier League as Chennai Super Kings’ quest to qualify for the playoffs would have to wait for a little while longer. Rajasthan, fighting for their lives in the IPL, chased down CSK’s 177-run target with 4-wickets in hand with one ball to spare the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Buttler started sensationally and brought up his fifty – fourth consecutive fifty – from 26 balls. In doing so, he matched Virat Kohli with four straight fifties in the IPL with only Virender Sehwag ahead with five. But as the task grew tougher, the England batsman started to run out of steam yet did enough to guide the team home. K Gowtham’s dual sixes in the penultimate over changed the complexion of the game to steal the advantage from CSK and shift it on to the home side.

At the top of the order, Buttler and Ben Stokes started strongly but the latter perished after a four and a six to Harbhajan Singh as Rajasthan’s decision to send him up the order to collect plenty of runs in the Powerplay overs didn’t work out. The idea was simple – as CSK showed – go after the new ball before the softer ball becomes harder to face on a tricky surface.

Earlier in the first innings, Suresh Raina and Shane Watson put together 86-runs with the leftie top-scoring with 52 runs. They, too, put together some brisk runs when the field restrictions were applicable but RR roared back to take their wickets in quick succession. MS Dhoni and Sam Billings put together a cameo role late on to take CSK at a “par-plus score” by the skipper’s admission.

Harsha Bhogle wrote on Twitter, “Sensational innings from Buttler. Batted all the way through which was critical. But the three sixes from Gowtham and Binny played a big part.”

Sensational innings from Buttler. Batted all the way through which was critical. But the three sixes from Gowtham and Binny played a big part. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 11, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Mohammad Kaif reckoned the two sixes from Gowtham turned the match around. “Magnificent innings from Buttler and this is a sensational win for @rajasthanroyals . K Gowtham ‘s two sixes were the turning point and what a wonderful buy he has turned out to be. Worth every penny spent,” he wrote on Twitter.

Magnificent innings from Buttler and this is a sensational win for @rajasthanroyals . K Gowtham 's two sixes were the turning point and what a wonderful buy he has turned out to be. Worth every penny spent. #RRvCSK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 11, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“What an innings from @josbuttler to make @rajasthanroyals win this important game. And this last over finish has made things even more interesting in the tournament. Too many teams with same number of points..Ab aayega maza,” wrote RP Singh.

What an innings from @josbuttler to make @rajasthanroyals win this important game. And this last over finish has made things even more interesting in the tournament. Too many teams with same number of points..Ab aayega maza. #IPL #RPswing pic.twitter.com/FDdvcnFbMa — R P Singh (@rpsingh) May 11, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

‘Bhajji’ vowed to come back stronger after the defeat. He wrote, “Well played @josbuttler , congratulations @rajasthanroyals on the win ! Great innings @ImRaina ! We will keep our spirits high and come back stronger! @ChennaiIPL #WhistlePodu” following the match.

