Follow Us:
Monday, April 30, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma likely to bat higher up the order, says Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma likely to bat higher up the order, says Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians' highest run-getter this IPL season, Suryakumar Yadav, on Monday said his captain Rohit Sharma is likely to bat higher up the order in the coming games.

By: PTI | Published: April 30, 2018 9:09:06 pm
IPL 2018, Indian Premier League, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma MI, Rohit Sharma batting, sports news, IPL news, Indian Express MI take on RCB on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)
Related News

Mumbai Indians’ highest run-getter this IPL season, Suryakumar Yadav, on Monday said his captain Rohit Sharma is likely to bat higher up the order in the coming games.

Rohit, coming in at number three, hit a match-winning 56 against Chennai Super Kings in Pune on Saturday, raising hopes of the team’s comeback.

“It is his and team management’s decision to come down the order. May be he wants to take more responsibility by playing till the end. But, he has been performing at all numbers – at one-down or two-down. In the last game, he came up and shouldered the responsibility. Obviously, in coming games we can see more of it,” he told reporters on the eve of the RCB-MI encounter here.

Yadav said it was great to see Rohit bat up the order. “He put his hand up and came in that pressure situation which is nothing better than him coming and performing. We are happy that an experienced player like Rohit did that,” he said.

Asked about Mumbai’s good track record of beating RCB, Yadav said tomorrow’s teams are completely different and hence the fight also will be different.

Asked what has been the talk in the dressing room after the team lost five games, Yadav said it has been positive because the tournament is not yet over.

“We took the five losses in our stride than thinking about them. We won the last game against CSK and gained momentum, and we would like to continue with it going forward,” he said.

Replying to a query, Yadav said his team is having a better net runrate than RCB, but winning is important because it gets two vital points to surge ahead.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 30 : 30 Apr, 2018
Chennai Super Kings
VS
Delhi Daredevils
  • 58 min ago

    SIX!

    DISPATCHED! Rishabh Pant hammers that one away for a maximum by Rishabh Pant. He has…

  • 52 min ago

    Rishabh Pant resists

    Rishabh Pant takes the aerial route and gets another maximum for himself and the team.…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
"Those who play, they play for the country and the medal belongs to all" 