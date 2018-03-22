IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma involved in a funny Twitter banter with Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the IPL. (Source: BCCI) Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the IPL. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma participated in a funny Twitter exchange with his Indian Premier League (IPL) club, saying that he was not aware of the ‘new faces’ in the team.

After the three-times champions Mumbai Indians told their fans on Twitter to be prepared to welcome new faces in the team, Rohit Sharma started a friendly Twitter banter asking his club why they didn’t inform him about this update.

Mumbai Indians posted from their official Twitter account, “Paltan, an exciting update is heading your way. Prepare yourself to welcome new faces in our team. Stay tuned!”

Rohit Sharma replied on the thread saying, “What do you mean by new faces? Why don’t you guys inform me?” To that, MI pleaded their skipper to shift the conversation to private messages.” An “angry” Rohit replied with a gif, “I’ve checked my DMs. I am fine with these new faces and it’s really cool. But where are my bullets?”

At the service of their captain, MI replied to the thread with another cool gif in which he is shooting bullets. Rohit then took Hardik Pandya’s case asking MI why his hair was on fire. To that, Pandya joined in and said that he is always on fire.

Paltan, an exciting update is heading your way. Prepare yourself to welcome new faces in our team. Stay tuned! #CricketMeriJaan — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 22 March 2018

What do you mean by new faces? Why don’t you guys inform me? — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 22 March 2018

Skipper, let us discuss this on DM. — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 22 March 2018

I’ve checked my DMs. I am fine with these new faces and it’s really cool. But where are my bullets? pic.twitter.com/Dv783h8lzK — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 22 March 2018

And what’s wrong with @hardikpandya7’S hair? Why is he on fire? — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 22 March 2018

I am always on fire!!! Game On. Emotions On. #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/aKQNZgjSI0 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 22 March 2018

We just got an update that @KieronPollard55 is taking off for Mumbai. #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/0YzQXePfVi — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 22 March 2018

Looks like the defending champions are more than excited for the upcoming season of IPL.

