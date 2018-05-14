IPL 2018: Rishabh Pant issues clarification on a tweet made by parody account

Rishabh Pant has scored three half-centuries this season for Delhi. (PTI Photo) Rishabh Pant has scored three half-centuries this season for Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from the Indian squad that was announced to play Ireland and Afghanistan later in the year had raised a few eyebrows on social media. Pant has been in incredible form for Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League this season and has earned plaudits from many former players and commentators through the course of it.

He recently tweeted a clarification in which he said that rumours about a statement he made about not getting selected for the Indian team were false. “Just to clarify some rumours going around about my statement about not getting selected to play for India I never said anything like that it so just giving out my clarification. So please stop spreading rumours and let me concentrate on my cricket,” he said in the tweet.

Just to clarify some rumours going around about my statement about not getting selected to play for india I never said anything like that it so just giving out my clarification 🙏.So please stop spreading rumours and let me concentrate on my cricket 😇 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) 13 May 2018

While social media is awash with users ridiculing the Indian selectors not choosing Pant, the tweet seems to have originated from a parody Twitter account which carried a fake quote from him after the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.” The handle called “Times How” and has the words “Satire. Parody” in its bio. Many users pointed out to Pant that it was a parody account which had started it. As per the fake quote, Pant is reported to have said, “I was angry with the selectors for not selecting me in Indian Senior Team against Afghanistan, England or Ireland. All my anger came out tonight in form of those shots. Hope they saw my innings & realized I deserve a place in Indian Team.”

Pant currently is the leading run scorer in IPL 2018 with 582 runs scored in 12 matches. He had recently grabbed the headlines when he scored an unbeaten 128 against table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is the highest score by an Indian in a T20 innings.

