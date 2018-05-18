IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH: We cannot always rely on Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, says Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali blasted 65 runs in 34 balls against SRH. (Source: BCCI) Moeen Ali blasted 65 runs in 34 balls against SRH. (Source: BCCI)

After Royal Challengers Bangalore earned their third consecutive win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, allrounder Moeen Ali, who scored 65 runs in 34 balls on his return to the playing XI. Speaking on his performance, the England international asserted that he felt the need to contribute as it is unfair to expect skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to do the job for the team in every match.

Addressing the press conference after the match, the 30-year old said that a contribution from the entire team will help RCB in making it through the Playoffs. “It is obviously very important (to contribute). It is a massive momentum kind of game. We have to contribute to go further and potentially get through (to the playoffs). You can’t always rely on two guys, two amazing players who will do their bit but we have to sort of chip in and win games for the team as well,” he said.

With the help of his innings that included two boundaries and six sixes, and a man-of-the-match award-winning performance from de Villiers, who scored 69 runs in 39 balls, RCB posted a total of 218/6 in their 20 overs. The duo added 105 runs together after Kohli and Parthiv Patel departed cheaply.

“It was good. I feel like I have been playing well in the nets and practice. I wasn’t in great form coming here. It was nice to go out and express myself in the last game here, for the fans and team, for my own and team’s confidence in me as well so that we can keep going forward,” Ali said about his performance.

The left-handed batsman, who played only his 4th match this season for RCB, further hoped that the side can continue the winning run. “It is great to be in the team and winning and when you win you always stick with the same formula and we are doing it now for the last three games and hopefully we can keep doing that,” he said.

He further credited coach Gary Kirsten and assistant Trent Woodhill for helping him improve his batting skills and grow as a limited-overs cricketer. “Gary and Trent Woodhill… I have worked the most with them on my batting. I am trying to hit the ball and be consistent in hitting boundaries. They have really opened my game and I feel going further for England, it will help me become a better ODI player and improve my game,” he said.

With the win, RCB climbed to the fifth position in the table with 12 points.

