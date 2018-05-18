IPL 2018: Twitterati lauds Royal Challengers Bangalore’s ‘outstanding’ effort against Sunrisers Hyderabad

RCB beat SRH by 14 runs. (Source: BCCI) RCB beat SRH by 14 runs. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off a sensational win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in yet another thriller at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Thursday. After being put into bat, RCB posted a monumental score of 218/6. AB De Villiers (69) and Moeen Ali (65) were the major contributors with a 107-run stand between them. Late cameos by Colin de Grandhomme and Sarfaraz Khan pushed the scoreboard past 200 to a match-winning total. However, SRH were equally brilliant in their chase and took the game down the wire with a commendable chase. Skipper Kane Williamson scored a fine half-century but failed to get his side over the line as the orange army fell short by 14 runs. However, the nail-biting encounter between the two teams left Twitterati gasping for breath. Here are some of the reaction from the world of social media-

What a thrilling game yet again! Must say @RCBTweets have been terrific in their last few games. The 2 play off spots are still wide open! #RCBvSRH #IPL2018 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 17 May 2018

What an outstanding game of cricket…#RCB have won three in a row. #SRH have lost two in two after dropping only two games in first 11 matches. #RCBvSRH #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 17 May 2018

Spirited effort from the Sunrisers trying to chase 219. Williamson was absolutely superb. Still can’t get over that catch from De villiers to dismiss Hales. RCB are well and truly in it , and after looking down and out after the first half are now at No5 in points table #RCBvSRH — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 17 May 2018

#RCB win by 14 runs ❤️

It got close in the end but we had enough runs to out-bat SRH! Great last over from Siraj who kept his nerve 🔥🙌#PlayBold #RCBvSRH #RCB — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) 17 May 2018

Meanwhile, reflecting on his team’s performance, a disappointed Kane Williamson said, “I think if we are honest, we missed the trick a little bit with the ball. RCB were fantastic in batting, put us under pressure from ball one and got a good total. When you’re chasing, a lot needs too go your way and you need to make very good decisions. At key times towards the end, the runs didn’t come. Boys fought hard, and we’ll move forward from this.”

