Follow Us:
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel Sponsored

Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
Latest News
  • IPL 2018: Twitterati lauds Royal Challengers Bangalore’s ‘outstanding’ effort against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2018: Twitterati lauds Royal Challengers Bangalore’s ‘outstanding’ effort against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off a sensational win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in yet another thriller at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Thursday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 18, 2018 12:05:17 am
RCB beat SRH by 14 runs. (Source: BCCI)
Related News

Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off a sensational win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in yet another thriller at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Thursday. After being put into bat, RCB posted a monumental score of 218/6. AB De Villiers (69) and Moeen Ali (65) were the major contributors with a 107-run stand between them. Late cameos by Colin de Grandhomme and Sarfaraz Khan pushed the scoreboard past 200 to a match-winning total. However, SRH were equally brilliant in their chase and took the game down the wire with a commendable chase. Skipper Kane Williamson scored a fine half-century but failed to get his side over the line as the orange army fell short by 14 runs. However, the nail-biting encounter between the two teams left Twitterati gasping for breath. Here are some of the reaction from the world of social media-

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Meanwhile, reflecting on his team’s performance, a disappointed Kane Williamson said, “I think if we are honest, we missed the trick a little bit with the ball. RCB were fantastic in batting, put us under pressure from ball one and got a good total. When you’re chasing, a lot needs too go your way and you need to make very good decisions. At key times towards the end, the runs didn’t come. Boys fought hard, and we’ll move forward from this.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
I believe we are playing with Team India and not with Virat Kohli 