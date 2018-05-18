IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH: Rashid Khan takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Colin de Grandhomme; watch video

Rashid Khan’s catch gave SRH the big wicket of Colin de Grandhomme. (Source: BCCI) Rashid Khan’s catch gave SRH the big wicket of Colin de Grandhomme. (Source: BCCI)

AB de Villiers’ gravity-defying one-handed catch to dismiss Alex Hales on 37 during the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad was not the only inspirational moment of fielding on Thursday. During the same match, Sunrisers’ leggie Rashid Khan took a sensational one-handed catch in the first innings to get the precious wicket of Colin de Grandhomme who had smashed 40 runs in 16 balls.

A short delivery from Siddarth Kaul was struck by the RCB batsman to deep-midwicket and the ball was flying with tremendous speed. But standing nearby in the area Rashid leaped up to stick out his right hand and grabbed the catch, giving his side a massive breakthrough. The commentators were quick to compare Rashid’s catch with Trent Boult’s one-handed catch to dismiss Virat Kohli during RCB’s match against Delhi Daredevils.

Rashid also contributed with the ball as he gave away just 27 runs in his 4 overs and took 3 wickets. He was the most economical bowler for his side, but was not helped much by his teammates, as RCB went on to reach 218/6 in 20 overs. Chasing down the total, skipper Kane Williamson hammered 81 runs in 42 balls, while Manish Pandey also scored 62 runs in 38 balls, but the duo could not take their side to the required target mark.

The 14-run win over SRH gave RCB their third win in a row and took them to the fifth position in the Points Table. It also ensured gave their hopes to make it through the playoffs

